Megan Moroney UK and European 2024 tour: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know

American country music singer Megan Moroney's UK and European 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from September 4, 2024, to September 27, 2024, in venues across the UK and continental Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's 2023 album, Lucky.

Moroney announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Zurich, Amsterdam, Manchester, and Cardiff, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Artist presales for the tour will be available on February 21, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. There will also be a Live Nation presale available on select dates starting February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. The presale code is ENERGY for website users, while mobile app users may use COVERT.

General tickets for the tour will be available on February 23, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced at the time of writing this article. Once made public, tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer or via Ticketmaster.

Megan Moroney UK and European 2024 tour dates and venues

Megan Moroney will kickstart 2024 with several festival performances across North America. Starting with the Two Step Inn event and Stagecoach Country Music Festival in April, followed by Hangout Fest and Norfolk Festival in May and Lasso Montreal Country Fest in August.

After these appearances, the singer will embark on the newly announced UK and Europe tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Megan Moroney UK and European 2024 tour is given below:

September 4, 2024 – Cardiff (Wales), UK at Tramshed

September 5, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Ritz

September 7, 2024 - Belfast, Northern Ireland at Telegraph Building

September 9, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Barrowland Ballroom

September 10, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute

September 12, 2024 – Cambridge, UK at Junction

September 13, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 15, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Max

September 17, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

September 19, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Pustervik

September 21, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen

September 23, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at John Dee

September 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at KENT Club

September 25, 2024 - Cologne, Germany at Club Volta

September 27, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Mascotte

Megan Moroney released her single Georgia Girl as part of her debut album, Lucky, on May 5, 2023, via Sony Music Nashville. The album peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 22 on the Australian album chart. Its single, Tennessee Orange, was also nominated for the Song of the Year award at the CMA Awards.

Moroney elaborated on the album in an exclusive interview with Variety on November 17, 2023, stating:

"I think with my debut, I still didn’t really realize how much I talked about Georgia till all the songs were there. I think that’s just second nature to me and my songwriting, because I write about what I know, and I’ve lived in Georgia my whole life until now. So, that was just infused in there."

She continued:

"But after I had realized that, I’m glad that my debut album had a lot of Georgia, because there’s no doubt if you listen to the whole thing, you’re going to remember that I’m from Georgia, and that’s an important part of my personality and my life."

Megan Moroney will also be supporting the Sun Goes Down tour by Kenny Chesney in venues across North America in the months preceeding her UK and Europe tour.