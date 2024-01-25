Offset Set It Off North American tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American rapper Offset is taking his latest album on the road with the announcement of a North American tour to support it. Dubbed the Set It Off Tour, fans in the mainland United States and Canada can enjoy the rapper's performances from March 10, 2024, to April 10, 2024. This will be Offset's first solo headlining tour since Migos disbanded.

Offset announced the new tour, which will have stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more, via a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. In a statement regarding the upcoming tour, the rapper said:

“’SET IT OFF’ is more than a phrase, it’s a vibe we’re creating together. This tour is not just a series of concerts, it’s a journey into my mind. I’m ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music."

The VIP, Official Platinum, and Offset Artist presales for the tour went live on Wednesday, January 24 at 10 am local time while the Live Nation presale takes place Thursday, January 25 at 10 am local time. Use the presale code SPOTLIGHT to access your presale tickets.

The general on-sale will go live on Friday, January 26, at 10 am local time. Tickets, the prices of which have yet to be announced, can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Offset's Set It Off 2024 Tour dates and venues

Offset released his second studio album, Set It Off, on October 13, 2023, via Motown Records. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 70,000 units moved in the first week and 59.1 million on-demand streams.

The rapper is set to embark on a tour to support his new album in what will also be his first major tour as a solo headliner in 2024. Offset was one-third of the hip-hop group Migos who disbanded in 2023 shortly after fellow member and cousin Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022.

Kicking off this April with a performance at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA on March 10, the tour will cover 17 cities around the US as well as one date in Canada at Toronto's History before wrapping up in his hometown of Atlanta at Coca-Coca Roxy on April 10.

The full list of dates and venues for the Offset Set It Off 2024 tour is given below:

March 10, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 12, 2024 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 14, 2024 – New York, NY at Palladium Times Square

March 15, 2024 – Boston, MA at Citizens House of Blues Boston

March 17, 2024 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY

March 19, 2024 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore Detroit

March 20, 2024 – Grand Rapids, MI at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 22, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s

March 23, 2024 – Chicago, IL at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 27, 2024 – Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium

March 29, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium

March 30, 2024 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

April 1, 2024 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blues Anaheim

April 3, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

April 5, 2024 – Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom

April 7, 2024 – Houston, TX at Bayou Music Center

April 10, 2024 – Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy

While no supporting acts have been announced as of yet for the Set It Off tour, the album of the same name had guest features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, and other notable collaborators.

Offset is a Grammy-nominated and highly acclaimed songwriter. As part of the Migos supergroup, Offset became a force in pop culture, with songs like Bad and Boujee and albums like Culture helping re-popularize the triplet rhythm.

As part of the group, the rapper has amassed over 40 platinum hits while his solo career is just as commercially successful with over 2 billion streams in the US alone. Fans can expect a series of energetic live shows on tour when Offset performs the record’s blistering yet deeply personal tracks live for the first time.

