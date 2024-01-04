This past Wednesday, Offset gave fans a glimpse of his creative process on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting his intent to release more music. Following his sophomore LP, Set It Off, which was released in October this year, Offset is seemingly gearing up for potential future releases.

He initially posted a portrait of himself, on December 27. Hours later, on December 28, he posted a picture of himself wearing a gas mask. He finally ended his string of tweets with two words:

"New Music."

Expand Tweet

Although his tweets were cryptic, the idea of him releasing more music had his fanbase excited, as they retweeted his posts and commented on what the possible themes could be.

Expand Tweet

Breaking down Offset's latest music teasers on X

It's very likely the Mumble King is about to gift his fans with something new, as seen from his tweets made on December 27 and 28, 2023.

Offset at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards/ Image via Getty

The anticipation around his music began with a self-portrait, titled "Studio Mode."

Expand Tweet

Following up on this post, a couple of hours later, he tweeted a picture of himself in a gas mask, captioned "War zone."

Expand Tweet

This was followed up by his tweet that said, "New Music." All of this seems to indicate that he is working on new music, something that has sparked excitement among fans.

Although no dates or actual information was released on what Offset has in store, it does seem that new music is on the way.

How are fans reacting to the new music teasers?

Dedicated Offset fans seemed to be thrilled their favourite artist is back and teasing new music, and responded to his tweets with swift enthusiasm.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cardi B fans were quick to snap back at the rapper, threatening him against taking shots at Cardi, with protective warnings against Offset dissing their favourite artist.

This suggests fans have been speculating that personal issues and his recent split from Cardi B, could become one of the major themes shaping his new release.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans simply sent Offset love and support.

Expand Tweet

Fans posted snips of his recent instagram stories and live, claiming this could be one of the new songs he was teasing, on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans also made requests to diss Blueface after the Thotiana rapper took shots at Offset, early this December.

Expand Tweet

Offset's 2023 year recapped

Offset and the Migos were instrumental in spearheading the mainstream boom of "Mumble Rap" as Hip-Hop's next big sub-genre. Since his departure from the Migos, he has managed to create a brand around himself with a dedicated solo fanbase.

Following up on his 2019 album, Father of 4, he released his sophomore solo LP Set It Off, in October 2023, peaking at no.5 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Offset currently has eight music videos released on his YouTube channel, to complement his album.

Fan On The River (VEVO Live Session), Blame It On Set, Don't You Lie, Hop Out The Van, Jealousy (feat. Cardi B), Say My Grace (feat. Travis Scott), and Skyami (feat. Mango Foo) (released on January 1, 2024.)

The Skyami video has gained over 176,000 views since its release. The music video complements the song's explicit themes of indulging in drug abuse and flexing a luxury lifestyle while simultaneously becoming a successful icon in modern-day trap music.

Expand Tweet

Post the arrival of Set It Off, which released on October 13, 2023, the rapper sat down with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden for a conversation to discuss the album and his personal struggles.

The interview saw Offset discussing the themes of his new album, the state of hip hop and also diving into personal struggles, and how they affected his creative process while creating the new album, describing how his family helped him through that phase in his life.

Ebro began the interview by asking Offset if his new album is an accurate reflection of his current writing process. The rapper responded by breaking down the negative aspects of the current rap trends, saying:

"I just feel like a lot of us artists now, man, want to just drop. That ain't enough and it ain't fair to the fan base because you're not giving them nothing but some songs right? For this project I wanted to really like show my personality and be more fun, like not be so serious and let people see that side of me."

The rapper also claimed the streaming numbers are down because everything feels the same and nothing new is being brought to the table.

He identified the recent fall in Hip-Hops entertainment value by comparing the streaming numbers and hype of other genres, specifically pop and country music, stating that more rappers should follow suit and chase creative ventures through their music.

The Migos at the Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala / Image via Getty

Responding to Ebro's statement about Takeoff bringing Offset and Quavo together as a collective to create the Migos, Offset agreed by describing how he wanted more from life and was not interested in going to college or getting a job so when Hip-Hop came to him as a potential career, he jumped at that opportunity.

He also confessed that he looked at life in a more casual light before going to jail, but that experience made him more mature and helped him take life seriously.

Offset performing at the Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 - Paris Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

Offset also spoke about Mango Foo, an artist he recently signed to his own label.

"I can't forget about these guys too cuz it's like when I didn't have no money and I didn't have like the clout and wasn't working, the bros helped me pick songs. So I'm starting my own label now. The artist mango foo, on my album, is my first artist."

On January 1, 2024, Offset released the music video for Skyami (feat. Mango Foo) on his YouTube Channel.

Ebro then directed the discussion towards Set It Off. In this regard, the rapper said his emotional maturity was really brought forward in this project, with references to his family and him being a father being brought up as major themes in the album.

He also credited Cardi, specifically, in helping him write and review his drafts during the writing stage.

Offset and Cardi B at 2023 Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

While talking about the Don Toliver featured track Worth It, the rapper mentioned:

"Wifey helped me on the second verse, cus on the female sh*t I'm going to call my wife cus she going to give me what the girls want"

He closed out his vision for the album by stating his plans for this record's future on how he wants to add more value to the project as a whole:

"After the album I'm planning on doing a short film for the album."

With the latest teasers from Offset on upcoming music adding to the hype of his latest album Set It Off, the stage is set for the rapper's next big release.

Set It Off can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.