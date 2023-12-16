What happened with Cardi B and Offset? Internet empathizes with the former as she goes off on estranged husband in crying IG Live video

Cardi B took the internet by storm after she recently made her way to Instagram and started a live session to bash her estranged husband, Offset. Many clips of the live session, recorded by social media users, are now circulating online.

Disclaimer: This article contains strong language. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the clips, Cardi B does not appear anywhere in the frame, but breaks down as she talks about her relationship.

She is heard saying:

"A m*tha f*cka will play in your f*cking face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say. This m*tha f*cka really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident.”

Cardi B also claimed that Offset celebrated his birthday with full pomp and splendor, adding:

"You been f*cking feeling yourself you b*tch a*s ni*ga because of your b*tch a** album and sh*t and you really been f*cking doing me doing me dirty. After so many f*cking years that I m*tha f*ckn helped your a*s, not even a f*cking thank you that I got from your b*tch a*s."

Cardi B’s emotional rant came just 4 days after Blueface commented on his former partner, Chrisean Rock’s post and claimed that she had an intimate encounter with Cardi’s husband, Offset. This triggered a post from the Bodak Yellow rapper. who revealed that the couple had separated.

“You can tell she’s heartbroken”: Social media users sympathize with Cardi B as she gets emotional on Instagram Live

After Blueface revealed the date and time of Chrisean Rock’s alleged s*xual encounter with Cardi B’s husband, Offset, Cardi hopped on to Instagram and revealed that she has been “single for a minute now.” While she did not comment on Chrisean’s alleged relationship with Offset, her latest rant about her separation had garnered a lot of reactions on social media.

As a Twitter user, @XXL posted the clip of the live session on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users side with Cardi as she calls out Offset in a live Instagram video (Image via Twitter)

Social media users side with Cardi as she calls out Offset in a live Instagram video (Image via Twitter)

Social media users side with Cardi as she calls out Offset in a live Instagram video (Image via Twitter)

Social media users side with Cardi as she calls out Offset in a live Instagram video (Image via Twitter)

Social media users side with Cardi as she calls out Offset in a live Instagram video (Image via Twitter)

While Offset has denied all the claims of sleeping with Chrisean Rock, at the moment, he has not spoken up about his separation from his former wife, Cardi B.