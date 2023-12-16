What happened with Cardi B and Offset? Internet empathizes with the former as she goes off on estranged husband in crying IG Live video

Cardi B took the internet by storm after she recently made her way to Instagram and started a live session to bash her estranged husband, Offset. Many clips of the live session, recorded by social media users, are now circulating online.
Disclaimer: This article contains strong language. Readers' discretion is advised.
In the clips, Cardi B does not appear anywhere in the frame, but breaks down as she talks about her relationship.
She is heard saying:
"A m*tha f*cka will play in your f*cking face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say. This m*tha f*cka really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident.”
Cardi B also claimed that Offset celebrated his birthday with full pomp and splendor, adding:
"You been f*cking feeling yourself you b*tch a*s ni*ga because of your b*tch a** album and sh*t and you really been f*cking doing me doing me dirty. After so many f*cking years that I m*tha f*ckn helped your a*s, not even a f*cking thank you that I got from your b*tch a*s."
Cardi B’s emotional rant came just 4 days after Blueface commented on his former partner, Chrisean Rock’s post and claimed that she had an intimate encounter with Cardi’s husband, Offset. This triggered a post from the Bodak Yellow rapper. who revealed that the couple had separated.
“You can tell she’s heartbroken”: Social media users sympathize with Cardi B as she gets emotional on Instagram Live
After Blueface revealed the date and time of Chrisean Rock’s alleged s*xual encounter with Cardi B’s husband, Offset, Cardi hopped on to Instagram and revealed that she has been “single for a minute now.” While she did not comment on Chrisean’s alleged relationship with Offset, her latest rant about her separation had garnered a lot of reactions on social media.
As a Twitter user, @XXL posted the clip of the live session on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:
While Offset has denied all the claims of sleeping with Chrisean Rock, at the moment, he has not spoken up about his separation from his former wife, Cardi B.