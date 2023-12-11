"Cardi finna run them pockets": Blueface makes startling Chrisean Rock and Offset claim, gets trolled online 

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s drama does not seem to be ending, as the duo has now dragged Offset into the fiasco as Blueface made shocking claims about Rock sleeping with Cardi B’s husband. All of the fiasco started just after Cardi B posted a couple of videos where she can be seen getting her neck Blueface tattoo covered up.

As she posted her video about the same, Blueface was triggered as he posted a series of comments, like “finally,” and “6 more to go”. However, the last comment made by Blueface shook the masses as he claimed that Chrisean Rock had a s*xual encounter with Offset just a few weeks back.

The comment read:

“Being tatted ona h*e is not a flex you literally fu*ked Cardi B's husband weeks ago. I’m tired of nig*as looking at me while they f*cking you."

Social media users poured in hilarious comments after rapper made claims about Chrisean Rock's alleged relationship with Offset. (Image via Twitter)

However, Offset also jumped into the drama and denied all of these claims as he said that he had never “touched the lady.” He said:

As the news about the feud went viral, social media users started pouring hilarious comments as many trolled Blueface and Christian Rock for dragging Offset into the fight. One social media user also commented and said:

Social media users trolled Blueface and Chrisean Rock as the former made claims about Rock being involved with Offset: Reactions explored

As Blueface hopped onto social media, and claimed that Rock had been in a s*xual encounter with Offset, Cardi B’s husband and rapper, social media users were left reacting hilariously. With many social media users claiming how the two have always been toxic for each other, others brought in Cardi B and Offset into the comment section.

As an Instagram account, @HollywoodUnlocked posted about the same on the platform, here is how the masses reacted,

While Cardi B remained silent on the matter, Chrisean Rock also hopped on and made several claims about Blueface and even stated that he was bis*xual. All in all, the comments on social media continue to pour in as many alleged how the two have been feuding ever since they got into a relationship.