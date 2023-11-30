"These musicians are cashing out big time”: Cardi B claiming she will only leave home for at least $1M performance sparks meme fest online

Cardi B has revealed that she does not leave her home to do a show unless there is at least a $1 million dollar deal. The American rapper was heard saying this in an audio clip that surfaced online on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

In the clip, while saying that she was in a league of her own, the Bongos rapper added:

“I don’t even f*cking come out the house to perform if it’s not $1 million and up."

Fans have reacted to the clip, with many quipping about the huge sum.

According to Complex, the sudden rant came during a Twitter Spaces session and was seemingly a response to Love & Hip Hop alum Hazel-E, who claimed on social media on Sunday that she never received credit after paving the way for Cardi B to shoot the video for her viral hit, Bodak Yellow.

Netizens respond to Cardi B's rant about haters and her claims of million-dollar deals

As per Hot New Hip Hop, the issue reportedly began with Hazel E writing the following on her Instagram Stories:

"This would never got cleared if I weren’t Girl Code & wanted to see a fellow love & hip hop girl get on. They said Hazel who is this? Should we do her video? I said do it, but I didn’t know they was going to pay or give my Dubai team credit."

Hazel claimed she approved the Bodak Yellow shoot while posting pictures of it on her Instagram stories. She continued:

"If I did, I woulda never co-signed the shoot. Let’s tap in the team! And when you got kicked out of White for being [too] Cardi in Dubai, I was still like give her a pass she don’t know [no] better."

Cardi B's response to this began making rounds online thanks to an audio clip recorded during a Twitter Spaces session. The rapper began by claiming that she is a powerful b*tch. She then continued:

“B*tches just don’t like you sometimes because you probably a b*tch competition or you probably f*cked the same n*gga or y’all got into an exchange. I’m a real powerful b*tch.”

Cardi B added that she does not know "these h*es," adding that "these h*es don’t even stay on my f*cking mind." She reiterated that she is always on the minds of the haters but they are never on hers. She continued,

"When these b*tches be jacking that they don’t like me, they don’t have no f*cking reason to like me. They always got to put another b*tch in it because you ain’t got no f*cking reason."

The rant ended with her adding that she allegedly does not leave her house unless an event pays her $1 million or more:

"I don’t even come out the f*cking house if you motherf*ckers not paying me $1 million and f*cking up for a f*cking show. The f*ck? If you want me to take a f*cking plane overseas, b*tch, it gotta be $1.5 million to $2 million."

Her outburst gained a lot of attention online with netizens giving their opinion on the hefty fees.

Some were even seen poking fun at Hazel E, deeming her Instagram story an attempt to get Cardi B's attention:

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B has a net worth of $80 million.