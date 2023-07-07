Fans ridicule Cardi B's feather dress for Paris Fashion Week Balenciaga Haute Couture show: "That outfit is caricature, not fashion"

Cardi B took the fashion world by storm with her bold and daring looks at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023. The rapper was the talk of the town, winning everyone's attention from the front row to the runway.

As the darling of the event, the rapper wore a variety of head-turning ensembles, from corsets to feathers to bodycon jumpsuits. Her outfits were described as maximalist, gilded in gold, and works of art. She even modeled a bronzed makeup look and a showstopping feathered outfit at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show.

Cardi B's wide fan base has supported her and appreciated every look; however, her feathered outfit stirred up some hilarious comments on social media. Even though she is known for her over-the-top styles, some people thought the feather look went too far.

Fans ridicule the feather dress for Balenciaga show (Image via @voguemagazine/Instagram)

Fan's hilarious comments on Cardi B's feather dress for Balenciaga show

Cardi B wore a showstopping feathered dress to the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. The dress was a mix of feathers and sequins, and it was described as elaborate and bold. The dress had oversized feather details and was gilded in gold. It was one of the most striking outfits that the rapper wore during the event.

The dress was a showstopper, and it was a perfect fit for the rapper, who is known for her bold and daring fashion choices. The dress was paired with a bronzed makeup look, which added to the overall effect of the outfit. The rapper's feathered dress at the Balenciaga show was a standout look that showcased her unique style and fashion sense.

However, not many people appreciated the look. Cardi B is known for her bold outfits and fashion looks, which not many can pull off. She also has a huge loyal fan base that admires her bold choices and straightforward attitude. But, this time, it seems like fans did not appreciate her fashion choice, specifically the feather dress that she wore at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show.

As per the comments from the Instagram post by @voguemagazine, fans criticized the look by saying that Cardi B was wearing toilet paper at the show. In addition to that, a few of them also stated that she looked like a chicken. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram post by @voguemagazine.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Cardi B Caviar @CardiBCaviar 📸| Cardi B headed to Balenciaga’s couture Paris Fashion Week show. 📸| Cardi B headed to Balenciaga’s couture Paris Fashion Week show. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/8YbtZxDXyx

Despite all the criticism about her feather dress, Cardi B has been the MVP of the event, proving herself to be a true fashion icon.

