"This woman be digging holes for herself": Cardi B predator allegations explored as rapper slams drugging and robbing men claims

American rapper Cardi B clapped back at allegations of drugging and robbing men after she remarked that the "world is full of predators." On April 10, the 30-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to warn parents about "predators" everywhere around their kids. Her remarks came after the Dalai Lama apologized for asking a minor boy to "suck on his tongue."
The mother-of-two stated that the "predators" prey on the innocent and can be anyone around us, like "our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power & our churches." She concluded the tweet by adding that parents should talk to their kids about "boundaries."
As per Complex, Cardi B was slammed by several online users who reminded her of the time she admitted her past as a dancer had incidents of drugging and robbing men. She then reportedly held an Instagram Live session and said:
“I put the tweet up, and now people wanna come at me like, ‘Oh b**ch, you’re the wrong messenger, didn’t you rob and drug men?’ And it’s like listen, listen: y’all not gonna keep doing this. Because when it comes to weird a** predators, and r*pists, and p**ophiles and s**t, I’m really—I don’t play that s**t. I really don’t f**king play that s**t.”
However, netizens were not exactly convinced by the rapper's defense and slammed her for making those comments.
Cardi B slammed a user for her choice of words
When asked by a Twitter user to reconsider her wording while explaining how predators constantly surround children, Cardi B slammed @Yourhappyplace9 on Twitter by stating she knew exactly what she meant.
After Cardi B was slammed online for making comments on "predators" being everywhere around the world, the rapper held an Instagram Live to address the accusations put on her. She noted that her sneaking money from customers during her days as a dancer is different from urging kids to commit unspeakable acts.
“Y’all not gonna keep doing this. For y’all to said that I’m some predator… because n****s wanted to buy some p*ssy from me? … These weren’t no vulnerable men… Did I touch their body?… No. Robbing and r*ping is two different type of sh*ts.”
She also slammed people for calling her "the wrong messenger" because of her motherhood and being abused as a teenager. All of Cardi B's tweets came after the Dalai Lama received severe backlash online over his actions with a minor boy.
Cardi B seemingly slammed Dalai Lama for his behavior
The WAP singer made the comments after the 14th Dalai Lama received backlash for kissing and asking a minor kid to "suck his tongue" on video. She even retweeted the news of the controversial video on April 11 with the following caption:
She also thanked those who supported her during the controversy by stating that it was deep in her heart to "talk about this."
Netizens were slamming the rapper over a 2019 video that started making rounds where she told stories from her past. She revealed that when she was at the peak of her stripping career, she persuaded men to join her in a hotel room before drugging and robbing them.
Cardi tied the knot with rapper Offset in 2017. They share two kids - Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus.