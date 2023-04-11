"This woman be digging holes for herself": Cardi B predator allegations explored as rapper slams drugging and robbing men claims

American rapper Cardi B clapped back at allegations of drugging and robbing men after she remarked that the "world is full of predators." On April 10, the 30-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to warn parents about "predators" everywhere around their kids. Her remarks came after the Dalai Lama apologized for asking a minor boy to "suck on his tongue."

The mother-of-two stated that the "predators" prey on the innocent and can be anyone around us, like "our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power & our churches." She concluded the tweet by adding that parents should talk to their kids about "boundaries."

Cardi B @iamcardib This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As per Complex, Cardi B was slammed by several online users who reminded her of the time she admitted her past as a dancer had incidents of drugging and robbing men. She then reportedly held an Instagram Live session and said:

“I put the tweet up, and now people wanna come at me like, ‘Oh b**ch, you’re the wrong messenger, didn’t you rob and drug men?’ And it’s like listen, listen: y’all not gonna keep doing this. Because when it comes to weird a** predators, and r*pists, and p**ophiles and s**t, I’m really—I don’t play that s**t. I really don’t f**king play that s**t.”

However, netizens were not exactly convinced by the rapper's defense and slammed her for making those comments.

Cardi B slammed a user for her choice of words

When asked by a Twitter user to reconsider her wording while explaining how predators constantly surround children, Cardi B slammed @Yourhappyplace9 on Twitter by stating she knew exactly what she meant.

Cardi B @iamcardib Your happy place @Yourhappyplace9 I agree with this statement, however, we have to reconsider our wording when we say “allow” children are defenseless to predators they can’t stop them. What they need to know is that it’s always safe to come tell someone right away. And they will be believed and defended twitter.com/iamcardib/stat… I agree with this statement, however, we have to reconsider our wording when we say “allow” children are defenseless to predators they can’t stop them. What they need to know is that it’s always safe to come tell someone right away. And they will be believed and defended twitter.com/iamcardib/stat… I don’t gotta watch my words..I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I don’t gotta watch my words..I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

After Cardi B was slammed online for making comments on "predators" being everywhere around the world, the rapper held an Instagram Live to address the accusations put on her. She noted that her sneaking money from customers during her days as a dancer is different from urging kids to commit unspeakable acts.

“Y’all not gonna keep doing this. For y’all to said that I’m some predator… because n****s wanted to buy some p*ssy from me? … These weren’t no vulnerable men… Did I touch their body?… No. Robbing and r*ping is two different type of sh*ts.”

KenBarbie™ @itsKenBarbie | Cardi B shuts down haters somehow taking issue and calling her the “wrong messenger” for speaking out about protecting children from predators following the recent video of the Dalai Lama’s inappropriate behavior with a little boy.



“I am the right messenger, I’m a MOTHER!” | Cardi B shuts down haters somehow taking issue and calling her the “wrong messenger” for speaking out about protecting children from predators following the recent video of the Dalai Lama’s inappropriate behavior with a little boy.“I am the right messenger, I’m a MOTHER!” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🎥 | Cardi B shuts down haters somehow taking issue and calling her the “wrong messenger” for speaking out about protecting children from predators following the recent video of the Dalai Lama’s inappropriate behavior with a little boy. “I am the right messenger, I’m a MOTHER!” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Ra65xLuPPU

She also slammed people for calling her "the wrong messenger" because of her motherhood and being abused as a teenager. All of Cardi B's tweets came after the Dalai Lama received severe backlash online over his actions with a minor boy.

Cardi B seemingly slammed Dalai Lama for his behavior

The WAP singer made the comments after the 14th Dalai Lama received backlash for kissing and asking a minor kid to "suck his tongue" on video. She even retweeted the news of the controversial video on April 11 with the following caption:

She also thanked those who supported her during the controversy by stating that it was deep in her heart to "talk about this."

Cardi B @iamcardib Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Netizens were slamming the rapper over a 2019 video that started making rounds where she told stories from her past. She revealed that when she was at the peak of her stripping career, she persuaded men to join her in a hotel room before drugging and robbing them.

Cardi tied the knot with rapper Offset in 2017. They share two kids - Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus.

