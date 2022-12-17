WATCH: Video shows armed suspects terrorizing staff and robbing Houston sushi restaurant

Surveillance footage captured the terrifying moment two armed suspects robbed a Houston sushi restaurant in broad daylight.

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, two armed suspects walked into a popular Japanese restaurant on Washington Avenue in Houston. The suspects stole thousands of dollars after forcing their employees and diners, including children, to the ground.

The incident reportedly occurred at a sushi restaurant called Blue Fish. The suspects, who also stole personal belongings, including cash and wallets from the victims, reportedly fled the scene from the back of the restaurant while the terrified victims ran out the front.

Houston restaurant robbed by suspects wearing hoodies and masks

The video, documented by surveillance cameras inside the Houston restaurant, showed two suspects in hoodies and masks entering the area. Shortly after, multiple people were captured facing the ground while the thieves fled the scene carrying a bag. The video then shows people running out the front of the restaurant.

Houston police are still trying to identify and apprehend the two suspects caught on camera robbing employees and customers. Blue Fish manager Kiet Hyunh told KHOU that the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the employees and the customers while robbing them.

Hyunh said that the incident was very shocking and that they didn't expect such a robbery to take place in the area during the day. He added that the two men walked in like regular customers before pointing the gun at his employees.

The suspects, after demanding cash and wallets from employees, reportedly turned their attention towards a family who was dining at the restaurant. The family, including the children, were also forced to the ground while they were being robbed.

Hyunh said that it was a family with their two boys who were having a great time until the robbery happened.

He added that the robbers knew about the areas of the restaurant and continued:

"They know where the areas go. They know exactly where they need to go to get the stuff."

As per the outlet, the thieves, who reportedly struck one of the employees at the scene, stole $2,000 in cash. Hyunh, while describing the ordeal, said that when the robbers asked the employee for money money, she told them that it was all she had and because they thought she was lying, they slapped her.

Hyunh also condemned the actions of the perpetrators, stating:

"People work hard for the money and then they come to steal like that. That's very sad for people. Get a job. Do something better."

Hyunh told KHOU that the next day the employees, still visibly shaken from the incident, stayed home and were told to return on Tuesday. According to Hyunh, only two employees showed up for work on Monday. He added that he hopes the perpetrators are caught before they victimize another establishment in Houston.

Meanwhile, Houston police have asked citizens to call the department if they have any information about the robbery.

