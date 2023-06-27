“I just wish I was dead”- When Cardi B opened up about suicidal thoughts 

The perils of fame are many and American rapper Cardi B isn't a stranger to the limelight. Ever since her astronomical rise to superstardom with the release of her studio album Invasion of Privacy in 2018, Cardi B has never had to look back again. But being famous doesn't come easy, as revealed by the rapper in an interview.

On The Jason Lee Show, which aired in January 2023, Cardi B got real about her career, marriage, cosmetic surgery, and, most importantly, her mental health. In a moment of shocking revelation, the WAP singer confessed to contemplating suicide multiple times over the years.

Cardi B said:

“I kept telling people, ‘I just wanna die, I just wish I was dead, I wanna be dead."

The rapper admitted that she had been ideating suicide since 2019 and that it was mostly because of the negative comments on social media and online. It drove her to a point where she started to feel like somebody that was "dead inside a body." Furthermore, Cardi B stated that to take her mind off all the negativity online, her husband, Offset, took her to the Dominican Republic for a much-needed mental break.

"It just made me cry": Cardi B on fame and mental health

During the same interview, talking about the toll that the brutal comments and rumors had taken on her mental health, Cardi B said that she had reached a point where she constantly felt like crying. At her lowest, she realized that she "wasn't a celebrity" but just someone who "really wanted to be dead." It even made her doubt her credibility as a mother, as she thought herself to be weak.

“I was somebody that really wanted to be dead. It just made me cry. It was a point that I felt like I was so weak of a person that I was [too] weak to be a mom,” she said.

The negative comments and rumors about the rapper were extremely demeaning and degrading. There were rumors about her contracting herpes, cheating on her husband Offset, and selling s*x in lieu of financial gains.

She was deeply affected that even her management team intervened to take control of the matter. Cardi B was called by her management as things escalated, and they were concerned about her mental health.

“It was really bad. It’s terrible when people are making fun of you,” Cardi B stated.

Cardi B also narrated how the hate comments almost made her not submit her hit single WAP for the Grammy's, and that was when she started to consider the impact that social media had on her. The Bodak Yellow singer said that that was the turning point where she decided not to let the "internet" control her life.

Reflecting on the negative impact of the internet on mental health, the Grammy award-winning artist said:

“Because I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win or if I… You know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane.”

Cardi B had to go to court to combat the nasty allegations made against her by a prominent YouTube channel. The entire ordeal took a toll on her, but she made it happily to the other side as all those rumors were proved to be untrue in court.

Cardi B now

Cardi B is a proud mother as she recently posted pictures of her celebrating her daughter Kulture Kiari's kindergarten graduation on her Instagram.

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, are now reportedly in the midst of an ugly fight over cheating allegations. In a clip shared via Twitter Spaces on June 26, the rapper sang out, "You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," which is a response to Offset's accusal of his wife cheating on him.

