“One of them is lying”: Internet reacts to Offset denying Blueface’s accusation that he cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock

As Offset refutes Blueface's claims that he cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock, he finds himself embroiled in a controversy again. Blueface accused on Sunday, December 10, on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Open it up singer had slept with his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The online sphere quickly erupted with discussions surrounding this revelation.

The now-deleted post that sparked controversy (Image via X / @ComplexMusic)

The Handsome And Wealthy singer responded to Blueface's startling charges without delay. Relentlessly denying any connection to Chrisean Rock, he used social media to set the record straight. He retweeted Blueface's tweet and wrote in the caption:

"I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk, man, you need some help”.

Say cheese DGTL's post went viral (Image via X / @SaycheeseDGTL)

Once the incident was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @SaycheeseDGTL, it went viral. X users immediately took to the post's comment section to react to the news. Some users even think that someone is lying.

Netizens react as Blueface accused Offset of cheating on Cardi B (Image via X / @MorrisStephn)

Internet reacts as Blueface accused Chrisean Rock of cheating on him with Offset

The Need It singer has been alleged of cheating on Cardi B (Image via Facebook / Offset / Cardi B)

On Sunday, December 10, Blueface ignited the controversy with a series of provocative tweets in which he claimed that ex-partner of Cardi B, who recently took to Instagram to give an update regarding her current relationship status, and his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, were having intimate relations.

Blueface said in a now-deleted tweet:

"Being tatted ona h*e is not a flex you literally f**ked cardi B husband couple weeks ago I'm tired of n***as looking at me while they fucking you get the rest of em gone asap please”

Blueface's accusations garnered the attention of their fans. The rapper stated the precise time and place of the alleged meeting, which was November 10, at 4 a.m., at Offset and Cardi B's Los Angeles home.

As per Complex, he wrote in another now-deleted tweet:

"So you ain’t f**k cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA… I’m making this up ?”

However, Offset has refuted Blueface's claim that he slept with Rock. Following this, the third Migos singer clarified the record on X that he never had any relationship with Rock.

Nevertheless, once the news was made viral on X by @SaycheeseDGTL, it sparked reactions and hilarious replies from the netizens.

Netizens react as Blueface accused the Fans singer of cheating on Cardi B (Image via X / @Walentino0)

In 2017, Cardi B and Offset tied the knot. Later, they had a daughter named Kulture, who is now five years old, and a boy named Wave, who is now two years old. However, internet users have recently discovered that Offset and Cardi B are no longer following one another on Instagram.

After this, netizens assumed the two were going through a severe situation. This is when Blueface's allegations surfaced. As per TMZ, Cardi also posted a mysterious message on her Instagram story emphasizing the importance of putting herself first.