Fact Check: Is the viral Cardi B ‘I miss my granny’ Instagram post real? Viral Twitter claim debunked amid Offset’s cheating accusation

Cardi B and Offset are all over social media due to the "Bodak Yellow" rapper being accused of being unfaithful by her husband. On Monday, June 26, Offset posted an Instagram Story in which he told the world that Cardi B had allegedly cheated on him. The Story was later deleted by the rapper.

Cardi B addressed the situation during a Twitter Spaces conversation, where she called out Offset for spreading misinformation. However, pictures began to circulate of Cardi B posting an Instagram post with the same caption as Offset, when he was caught cheating in 2017. The viral Cardi B Instagram post captioned, "I miss my granny" does not exist and is a fabricated and edited picture.

The fake post was spread by many social media accounts across different platforms. On Tuesday, June, 27, the image was re-posted on Twitter by @AdvoBarryRoux and has amassed over 10 million views. This account has over 2.2 million followers on the platform.

Underneath the tweet, users added context notes which confirmed that the image was edited and was not posted by Cardi B. A link to Cardi B's Instagram profile was also provided. The last post on her Instagram was a June 23 post of her attending her daughter Kulture's pre-kindergarten graduation.

Cardi B responds to Offset's accusation

On Monday, Offset put out a since-deleted Instagram story in which he accused his wife, Cardi of cheating on him. He wrote:

"My wife f****d a N***a on me gang yall n****s know how I come"

Later that day, Cardi hosted a Twitter Spaces conversation, where she clarified the situation. Cardi started the live conversation by singing "I Should Have Cheated" by Keyshia Cole. She stated that she never did such a thing and went on to criticize Offset for "acting stupid." She requested her listeners to ignore whatever Offset was spewing. She said:

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man, y'all. Don't pay attention to that country man."

She added:

"That motherf****r is spiraling and thinking s**t."

She stated that she was "f**king Cardi B" and that, if she was to cheat, the scandal would already be out. She said:

"I think, sometimes, motherf**kers forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this pussy to anybody it would be out. I'm not just anybody."

She explained that she couldn't get with "no regular degular shmegular" because that person would tell the world and that she couldn't even do it with anyone in the industry because the same thing would happen. She criticized Offset by saying:

"Please, boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid."

She claimed that Offset was going crazy over "a f**king space" and told him to not play with her. She proceeded to sing a few more lines of Keyshia Cole's hit song before, once again, laying into Offset by saying:

"Get the f**k out of here, n***a, like you can't be serious."

The rapper said that she would've "broke a bottle on his f**king head" if he was there with her. She added:

"Don't play, motherf**ker. Got me looking crazy and s**t for no reason."

Offset cheated on Cardi B back in 2017

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017, after months of dating. Since then, the couple has had a very rocky relationship, which has led to them being in the spotlight of unfortunate virality and public attention.

In December 2017, Offset's iCloud account was allegedly hacked, and a video claiming to showcase Offset being unfaithful to Cardi with another woman surfaced on social media. The following year, a second video dropped. Cardi B responded to the leaks on Instagram Live by stating, "You live and you learn."

Later in a December 2018 Instagram post, Cardi announced that the couple had broken up due to things not working out. However, in 2019, the couple was spotted at a few public events together, including the Grammys. In September of the following year, Cardi filed for divorce due to their marriage being "irretrievably broken". However, in November 2020, she filed for its dismissal.

In a 2019 Vogue magazine Interview, Cardi went into detail about why she chose to stick with Offset, even after the cheating scandal. She said:

"If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."

She added:

"People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything."

She talked about how everybody on social media acted like their relationship was perfect despite her being around a lot of women who had a list of issues with their husbands. She even claimed to have brought in priests to fix their marriage.

She said:

"Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world."

Cardi B and Offset have two kids together. A four-year-old girl named, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and a one-year-old son named Wave Set Cephus.

