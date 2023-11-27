 “She has to humble herself”: Cardi B telling her haters “she’s blessed” sparks mixed reactions among netizens online

On November 27, Cardi B took to her Instagram live and posted a series of videos. In one of her videos, Cardi B can be seen walking around in a ribbed white dress. The video featured her song "On Fleek". She captioned it:

"Just a beautiful, rich, talented, blessed bit**h. Pretty face, pretty feet pretty kids FINE FROM HEAD TO TOE."

The series of videos was later posted on Hollywood Unlocked, which garnered reactions from fans and netizens. While some found her funny, others pointed out her plastic surgeries.

The video series was posted days after November 22 when Cardi B took to Twitter to address a comment left by a user who had responded to a post by Daily Loud, which featured Cardi in the gym:

"I hate when influencers who do this get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh."

Cardi B responded and explained why people still need to work out, despite getting cosmetic surgery.

Cardi B has been vocal about her plastic surgeries. In December 2022, during an Instagram live session, the singer revealed that she had undergone surgery in August to remove her butt implants.

"I hate when ppl get a lot of work done but swear they're naturally beautiful" - say netizens about Cardi B

Cardi B's series of videos received equal hate and appreciation from netizens and fans online. Some went on to point out that her videos showcased insecurity.

While talking about cosmetic surgeries on her December 2022 Instagram live, Cardi revealed that she felt pressured into getting butt implants, especially since her early days as a stripper. She also revealed that she had gotten the surgery done illegally in a basement for $800 by a woman who was later accused of being responsible for someone's death.

She also revealed that the procedure is dangerous since the fillers can spread throughout the body and can cause serious infections. She revealed that removing the implants was a crazy process. She said that she was now against bipolymers and that her body became naturally curvy after she gave birth to two children.

However, she also said that she is not against plastic surgery and admitted to getting a nose job.