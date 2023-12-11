"Oh offcheat”: Cardi B tells her followers she is single on latest Instagram live, spurring hilarious reactions online

During an Instagram live session on Monday, December 11, rapper Cardi B revealed that she is currently single. The Bodak Yellow rapper said that she wasn't sure if her fans had been able to figure out from her previous live sessions that she's single. She further stated that she also doesn't know how to "tell the world" that she is single.

Regarding the same, she said in the live session,

"When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think it's true, I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now."

Once the live session went viral and the news, which was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Pop Base, became public, it garnered hilarious reactions. Social media users took to the comment section of the X post to voice their opinion regarding the entire thing.

One user even called Offset "offcheat." This refers to the incident when, back in December 2017, as per sources like Billboard, a video surfaced online where Offset could be seen with another woman who was without clothes. Even though both Cardi B and Offset refuted the video, fans had a hard time letting it go.

Netizens react as Cardi B recently announced her breakup (Image via X / @WTFCHARLl)

Netizens react as Cardi B announces her relationship status through Instagram Live

Social media users found the entire incident hilarious (Image via Instagram / @iamcardib / Instagram / offsetyrn)

In her most recent Instagram live, the rapper opened up to her fans about her relationship status and said that she had been single for a long time. However, that's the only thing she specified. She didn't say anything regarding her relationship with Offset or the current status of her kids.

In the same video, she said,

“I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my life, I mean, or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music."

She continued,

"But I have been afraid to like, not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world."""

She also added in the clip, which was addressed to her fans,

“I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh. Open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited".

Once this news and the live video was made public on X by @PopBase, the post sparked hilariously reactions.

Fans of the rapper figured out that something was off with her and Offset's relationship

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017. Furthermore, they have a 5-year-old daughter named Kulture and a 2-year-old boy named Wave. However, lately, netizens have figured out that Offset and Cardi B have stopped following each other on Instagram.

Through her Instagram Story, Cardi B also revealed a few mysterious messages. She claimed to have recently outgrown her relationships in one of her stories. In another story that followed this one, she expressed her tiredness of thinking about other people's emotions first. She also claimed that she was going to prioritize herself from now on.

In addition, Offset had added a Scarface scene to his own account about not being able to trust anyone. It's unclear, though, if the couple is still legally together or if they are officially divorced.