“The math ain't mathing”: Chrisean Rock’s response to Blueface saying he's not the father of her child after DNA test sparks wild reactions online

The Blueface and Chrisean Rock saga keeps getting thicker and thicker as the rapper's shocking December 9 revelation set the internet on fire. Blueface revealed in a viral tweet that he had secretly taken a DNA test of his child with Chrisean, Chrisean Jr., and the results allegedly revealed that he was not the father.

Blue stated that it was "a bitter sweat feeling," but he still claimed to be "happy as hell." Rock addressed the allegations in an Instagram live by calling Blueface a "weirdo" and recalled a previous incident where the rapper allegedly kidnapped the baby from a babysitter paid by Chrisean. Netizens were appalled by the drama surrounding the child. One X user commented:

Blueface took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday to release a shocking claim that stunned fans of both the rapper and his now-alleged baby mama, Chrisean Rock. Blueface wrote:

"Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh... it’s a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest.. thank you Jesus."

He further added in a separate tweet:

"I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell."

Netizens tired of the Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama

Chrisean Rock later went on Instagram Live to address the comments made by Blueface. "What do you want from me, bro?" asked Rock as she recalled a previous confrontation between the two. Earlier this week, Chrisean was reportedly in the studio doing a verse alongside rapper K Suave and had left her child, Chrisean Jr., with a paid babysitter by the name of Marsh.

According to a video posted by Rock, Blueface allegedly pulled up to Marsh and tried to kidnap the kid from the sitter before allegedly driving drunk and crashing his car. She alleged that the rapper did this so he could slap her for being with another man. Rock called Blueface a "weirdo."

She revealed that she had her child in Baltimore and did not put him on a birth certificate as it gave her control over the kid. Thereby, she warned Blueface not to steal her child again. She said:

"Respectfully it's not your child. You know why? because, where's the proof?"

She added:

"In spite of that DNA test, we took on our TV show...yeah we have proof, we know this is your kid but he doing so much damage, I had to make sure he was on no birth certificate."

A lot of netizens supported Chrisean Rock and applauded her for not putting Blueface on their son's birth certificate, while a few others criticized her. However, a large majority of social media users were simply tired of the constant drama and felt very sorry for the child, who had to go through all of it.

Chrisean Rock gave birth to her son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr., on September 3, 2023. The birth of her child went viral as Rock live-streamed the process on Instagram.