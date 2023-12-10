“We're gonna need a Maury for this one”: Blueface saying he’s not the father of Chrisean Rock’s son after DNA test casts doubts

On December 9, rapper Blueface went on X to claim that he's not the father of Chrisean Rock's baby, Chrisean Jesus Malone.

The news comes after the two revealed paternity test results in their reality TV show, Crazy in Love, in August, when Chrisean was pregnant. The test allegedly revealed that Blueface was indeed the biological father.

Netizens reacted to the tweets, pointing out that there's been a lot of back and forth with the rumors.

"I wish neither of them was the parent" - Netizens on Blueface and Chrisean Rock

This isn't the first instance of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's parenting issues spilling online. Earlier this year, on September 26, Blueface took to X to clear the air when Chrisean Rock's former boyfriend reportedly claimed that Blueface is not the baby's dad. The tweet, which was later deleted, read:

"I know there was something off I don't think that's my baby that dna test was alil weird when I read it seemed fake. I had no control over that yest plus y would you have a baby in bmore when you an the 'alleged' father live in LA an the guy claiming the baby live in b more."

In a follow-up tweet that was also later deleted, Blueface shared a screenshot of a post liked by Chrisean Rock where an X user claimed that Ronnie is the real baby daddy.

"I thought I was trippin to until I seen t his...she kinda told on herself an he is claiming the same thing as well. I think they look a lot alike more then me wat do you think? I got 1 BM an 2 kids till further notice."

This comes after a recent incident where he posted a video on Instagram of him carrying Rock's child at 4 am and calling her a "bad mother" for leaving the kid with the babysitter.

While reacting to the feud between the two, netizens took to social media to express concern over the newborn's future for having them as parents. Others also pointed out that the baby deserves better parents who set better examples. Some others also pointed out that the two use the baby for clout.

The feud between the two has left the internet divided; while some believe that Chrisean deserves better, others are concerned for the child's wellbeing amidst all the drama.