"That's just a Lil Similac": Chrisean Rock cocaine picture claim goes viral, sparks wild reactions online 

Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Eugenia Malone, has caused a stir after videos of her allegedly near substance surfaced online. It is to be noted that her son, Chrisean Jr., recently underwent surgery for a hernia.

Netizens could not believe that the reality star was allegedly taking part in nefarious activities as her child had just spent time in the hospital. Reacting to the same, one netizen trolled her by saying:

Instagram gossip page, The Neighborhood Talk. was the first to break the news on October 7, 2023. They alleged that- “Fans Call Out Chrisean After Noticing Alleged Substance On A Table.” The account uploaded a meme where a netizen claimed that:

“Chrisean posted a video today where she was caught doing lines of coke. She left her newborn.”

This comes after Chrisean Rock took to her Instagram stories to share a series of videos of her spending time with her friends. Netizens seem to have noticed a line of white powder on a table and on the sofa. Since she was in the vicinity, some raised questions about her alleged substance usage.

X user @NylaLauren said:

The X user also attached a picture where one could see a line of powder near an unidentified man’s leg. She also attached a video of Chrisean Rock wearing sunglasses inside a residence and playing with money.

This is not the first time the new mother has been accused of substance abuse. Rock had pled guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp and also possession with the intent to distribute charges.

Netizens have now taken to social media to question the alleged substance usage.

Netizens doubtful over Chrisean Rock’s viral substance abuse claims

Since there was no evidence of the 23-year-old consuming the substance herself, netizens doubted the claim. Several netizens expressed frustration over the gossip page seemingly accusing the Crazy In Love star of consuming coke. Some also claimed that many were out to ruin Chrisean Rock's reputation.

Comments online read:

It seems like Chrisean Rock is now spending time with her son who suffered from an inguinal hernia. A few weeks ago, she got into a public feud with the father of the child, Blueface. The latter accused her of not taking care of their child as she had not treated the baby’s hernia much earlier.

Blueface also garnered immense backlash online for sharing his son’s genitals on X.

At the time of writing this article, Chrisean Rock had not addressed the allegations.