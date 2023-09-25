"CPS needs to intervene": Internet calls for arrest of Blueface as Hernia post controversy sparks outrage online

American rapper Blueface was slammed online after he shared a picture of his and Chrisean Rock's baby's genitals on his social media handle. On September 24, the 26-year-old personality took to his X handle to share a photo of his son, claiming that he has a hernia. He captioned the picture:

“This what my son d*ck look like an she worried about me an lil baby c*** like bih get our son c*** right then do what you want”

He also added that the baby, who has been named Chrisean Rock Jr., has not had his surgery for the hernia. In another series of X posts, Blueface accused Chrisean Rock of being a bad mother and not taking one decision "right" when it came to their baby.

Blueface accused Rock of having the baby on her Instagram Live session but being "mad about the truth being live." He also said that he had a baby with a "crack baby" and wanted Rock to have an abortion but she denied it. The Thotiana rapper said that he does not care about Rock's feelings at this point but his son is "hurting everyday" and she cannot be bothered.

The Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's online behavior called for a check and intervention, as one of them said:

X users react to Blueface posting a picture of his baby's hernia

After Blueface posted a picture of his son's hernia on social media, X users were shocked and angry. Several users called for the 26-year-old rapper's arrest while also blaming Chrisean Rock's negligence towards her baby who seemed to be in pain.

Others were shocked by Blueface's behavior online by publicly posting his son's privates, calling for a police intervention on the situation and the well-being of the child.

Screenshot of an X user reacting to the Disrespectful rapper sharing his son's picture suffering from a hernia. (Photo @bluefacebleedem/X)

The social media drama continues to brew after Chrisean Rock, who has been Blueface's on-and-off girlfriend, gave birth to their son on an Instagram Live session and the rapper was nowhere to be seen. At the time, the Outside rapper was enjoying his time with his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he shares two kids.

The duo have been feuding but recently collaborated on a song called Baby Mama Drama which also featured their son. On September 19, Rock took to her X handle and shared some since-deleted posts revealing how she and Blue reached a mutual understanding of how to co-exist as a family. As per XXL Magazine:

"I asked blue to let me run the fade he said everybody gotta agree she scared fr so i'ma just pull up so they can meet my son f**k the fade for now. I don't want yo bd I just wan get the bs out the way. It's milfmusic ion fw 3way relationship shit but I can fw the family part."

Rock also said that their baby has nothing to do with the drama since the duo knowingly became toxic while adding that Jaidyn Alexis has to become mature.

Chrisean Rock provided more clarification by stating that although she and Blue are not currently living together, they are making efforts to mend their relationship for the benefit of their child, Chrisean Jesus Malone.