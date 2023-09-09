"She wanted to do a second delivery": Chrisean Rock receives 4 years probation in Oklahoma drug case, sparks memefest

Chrisean Rock and Blueface recently became the talk of the town. The duo welcomed their child into the world on Sunday, September 3, and Chrisean live-streamed her delivery on Instagram. Soon after, she went viral again when it was revealed that she had been sentenced to four years of probation for her involvement in the Oklahoma drug case.

The news, which was confirmed by court documents obtained by Urban Islandz on Thursday, September 7, broke the internet. Netizens then took to social media to react to the same with memes and poked fun at both Chrisean and Blueface's parenting abilities.

One user joked about Chrisean's live delivery and mentioned that she wanted to allegedly have a "second delivery," referring to the drug charges against her.

Netizen reacts to Chrisean Rock's probation news

Netizens share memes as Chrisean Rock's probation makes headlines

Chrisean Rock's fans were over the moon when they learned that she would not have to serve time in jail for her involvement in the Oklahoma drug case. The charges, which she pleaded guilty to, included, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp and possession with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents obtained by Urban Islandz, she was sentenced to a probationary period of four years, until March 15, 2027, along with a fine and some community service. During this period she is to strictly comply with tribal, federal, and municipal laws.

The news about Chrisean Rock's probation took netizens by storm. They reacted to the same with some hilarious memes. Netizens criticized and made fun of both Chrisean and Blueface's parenting abilities. Some users defended Chrisean and hoped for the best while others felt sorry for the child, who would be impacted by the ordeal.

Several individuals took to the comments section of Daily Loud's September 8 tweet about the news and reacted to the same.

Chrisean was hit with a fine of $991 and a 120-hour community service sentence, which she has to complete in a homeless shelter. As the case was an interstate probation case, she will have the option to do community service in any state.

Chrisean Rock herself was not present in court while her case was being argued at the Craig County District Court. She was represented by her attorney, Ken Gallon who argued that Rock should not receive jail time as she did not have a past criminal record.

More about the Blueface and Chrisean drama

Chrisean Rock gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday, September 3, during an Instagram live stream. She named the kid, Chrisean Malone after herself. Despite some criticism of live-streaming her delivery, fans, and celebrities congratulated her and wished her the best.

Many netizens noticed that Blueface was not in the room when Rock delivered their child. They alleged that he was with Jaidyn Alexis at the time, whom he also shares a child with.

This led to a lot of backlash against the rapper, who took to social media and accused Chrisean of having the child for clout. He called her out for setting up an Instagram account and a booking E-mail address for their newborn and also stated that Chrisean did not want him to be around during the delivery.

Later, on finding out that Chrisean allegedly took to the gym after her pregnancy, Blueface threatened to file for custody of the child if she did not make him her top priority for the next 30 days. Chrisean replied to Blueface's comments by revealing that she was home in Baltimore and had a gym right next to her bedroom.

More drama followed when Blueface's mom alleged that he and Chrisean were cousins. However, she later backtracked on her comments after finding out that they, in fact, weren't.