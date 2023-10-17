“Be the mama first”: Chrisean Rock gets trolled online after saying she has to dress up as a tomboy to be Jr’s mom and dad

Chrisean Rock, the American rapper and reality television personality, was recently ridiculed online for saying she wanted to dress up as a tomboy so her son wouldn't pick up on her femininity.

On October 16, 2023, the Livebitez channel shared a video on Instagram showing Chrisean talking in a cropped gray hoodie and a matching pair of track pants. She has to play both roles of a father and a mother as she is raising her son, Chrisean Malone Jr., alone.

According to the video, she said that Blueface, the father, is neglecting to be a part of their son's life as she did not change the child's name to Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr. as he wanted and that the rapper was not present during Rock's pregnancy. Netizens are trolling Chrisean for trying to dress up as a man to parent her son.

One fan tells Chrisean to be a mother first. (Image via Instagram/@neighborhoodtalk)

Chrisean Rock talks about her tactics for raising her son as a single mother

Expand Tweet

On Monday, LiveBitez, an Instagram channel famous for posting celebrities' and viral civilians' lives on their page, uploaded a video of controversial rapper Chrisean Rock.

In the video, Chrisean appeared to be in her kitchen at her home in Los Angeles, California. She was dressed in a matching white tracksuit with a cropped hoodie and black sunglasses. The Crazy in Love star started to talk about her parenting situation, saying,

"I gotta be the papi and the mami so... and I'm raising a boy... so that feminine sh*t ain't finna slide because he's not gonna be around his dad or any n*gga. So I have to like...."

She then addressed the audience and people around her who would ask her "to be cute," to which Chrisean Rock said,

"Imma be cute, but Imma be cute like this, because I gotta play both roles my n*gga and I don't wanna alter anything. I am being a good mother."

Her words caused a lot of buzz online, and people started trolling the rapper.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans troll the rapper. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens tell Chrisean to just be a mom. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Chrisean Rock also broached the subject of her former partner and father of her child, American rapper Blueface, and why he is not in the picture anymore. Rock said that she had text messages from the father saying,

"Na, I don't got nothin' to do with that kid. You won't change the name, You took me out of the process of being there for the birth."

Chrisean also addressed the issue of Blueface posting a sensitive picture of their son, Chrisean Maone Jr., on the internet.

Chrisean Rock also mentioned her new secret beau as she gushed over her the fact that he is "just too good to be true" and is "perfect". She also mentioned that he is not on social media. He is only on Twitter but does not post anything there, as per Livebitez.

Blueface's controversial post about his son

Expand Tweet

On September 24, 2023, Blueface posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, which contained his baby son's hernia condition in the sensitive photo. The photo raised a lot of heads, and people started berating the rapper.

He responded to the hate the next day by tweeting that his phone was allegedly hacked, as per XXL. Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been surrounded by controversies ever since they started dating in 2020. Blueface has not responded to Chrisean's live yet.