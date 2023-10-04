How many siblings does Chrisean Rock have? All about her family amid beef with her sister, Tesehki

Recently, rapper Chrisean Rock’s sister Tesehki went on record to talk about their strained relationship on her Instagram Live days after Chrisean had her jumped outside a Baltimore nightclub. According to Tesehki, Rock was worried that the former would steal her limelight, which is why she tried to “shut me (her) down.”

Tesehki went on to explain how the sisters were supposed to do a show together, but Chrisean made it clear she would not share the spotlight with her. Not only that but she clarified how Chrisean lied about the whole thing and said it was the organizers who removed her and she had no hand playing.

“It’s crazy…But that’s how it went,” she stated.

Tesehki further continued by saying that initially she believed Chrisean, but later realized it was all a ruse.

“Chrisean and her weird-*ss, so-called Godly, friends. They been plotting on me,” she added.

Interestingly, not only did the Baddies rapper have her sister jumped, but also blurred her out on the music video for the track Prayers for Chrisean Jr. which was released in August. While Chrisean explained it as “merely beating her [sister] to the punch” as she was allegedly trying to “backdoor” her, recently one of her brothers, Mookie, called her out as “spiteful and evil” for leaving Tesehki out of the video.

For those uninitiated, Chrisean Rock has eleven siblings.

Chrisean Rock has seven biological siblings and four half-siblings

The 23-year-old rap artist and reality TV personality Chrisean Rock was born Chrisean Eugenia Malone into a family of eleven siblings in West Baltimore, Maryland. As per Legit, her mother’s name is Charla, who is a homemaker and previously battled with drug addiction, while her father is Eugene Arthur Malone, a professional chef.

Additionally, Chrisean Rock has seven biological siblings and four half-siblings, including four brothers and seven sisters. The eldest sibling is named Terence Dorsey, who was her mother’s firstborn from a previous relationship. He is an athlete, known for being a former lacrosse player for the University of Maryland. He is also an author, publisher, and motivational speaker who has penned books including Purpose of Life, My Testimony, and A Steel 22 Life, among others.

Chrisean’s eldest half-sister is named Unique Dorsey, and she is a beautician and a single mother of two children. Not much is known about the third half-sibling except her name, Sierra Dorsey Malone. As for his biological siblings, the eldest is named Tessa Manning Malone, who is a chef like their father.

Another biological sibling is named Obadiah Malone, who made headlines in late December 2022 for attempted first-degree murder charges. Perhaps the most popular among Chrisean’s siblings is her own sister, Latifa Tesehki Malone, who, like Rock, is a social media influencer and a rapper known for songs such as Everyday Black Girl, Thinking Bout You, I Need Love, Toxic, and Broken, among others.

The names of Chrisean Rock’s other biological siblings include Terine Malone, Eugene Malone Jr., Mookie Malone, and Chastity Malone. Both Eugene and Chastity are incarcerated, as per Buzz Nigeria. Petey Tucker, the only younger sibling of Chrisean is her half-brother and is an amateur footballer and YouTuber.

While Tesehki and Chrisean were close until a few years back, recent back-to-back feuds have made their relationship difficult.