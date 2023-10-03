"If don't associate me with her was a person": Hilarious Lil Baby and Chrisean Rock memes erupt as former issues clarification 

On Monday, October 2, Atlanta-based rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Baby set the record straight by saying that he was never romantically or s*xually involved with fellow rapper and reality TV star Chrisean Rock, despite claims from the latter’s baby daddy, Blueface, who has been saying that the Grammy winner tried to woo Chrisean when they met at an event in February.

Now, months later, in the wake of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s drama surrounding their newborn son’s health, welfare, custody, and more, the latter took a jab at Lil Baby, stating that he was close to Rock and they were still in touch.

On Monday, Lil Baby hit back at Blueface by posting a series of explanatory posts on X (formerly Twitter). The very first one reads as follows:

“I ain’t with the trolling sh*t! I be laughing at certain sh*t but Aite now stop playing I ain’t never tried to talk to no mf chrisean!! Please stop attaching my name to that.”

Within a couple of hours, Chrisean Rock too issued her own statement on X stating:

“Someone tell blue he can stop trolling me.”

As soon as the Lil Baby, Chrisean Rock, and Blueface drama went viral on social media platforms, netizens took the opportunity to troll all of them together. In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s post about the same.

“This show is crazy”: Internet has wild reaction to Lil Baby, Blueface, and Chrisean Rock drama

Lil Baby seems to have had enough of the Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama, and on Monday he issued a clarification on X. While initially it was unclear why Lil Baby, who is hardly active on social media, went as far as posting a series of statements, later XXL Magazine found out the real reason.

Hours before the Atlanta rapper tweeted, Chrisean and Blueface were having a tweet clash where the latter wrote that his sister “Tesehki a real one” to which the former replied, “Lil Baby a real one.” After his name was taken, the Street Gossip rapper issued his own statements.

In the first tweet, he wrote that he did not tolerate trolling of any kind and usually laughed them off. But this time, things got out of hand, and he indirectly asked netizens not to link his name with Chrisean. In fact, he also denied trying to get in touch with her in the past or in recent times. In a follow-up tweet, Baby added:

“I seen her at a party and told her some real sh*t she know I never tried to talk to her! I know I bring attention but Chrisean even trolling about a child and stuff is too far!! Like [annoyed face emoji] Thanks!”

A couple of hours after Baby’s clarification, Chrisean Rock got the wind of it and chimed in. She took to X and wrote:

“See he finally said it…FACTS TOLD Y’ALL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD Y’ALL.”

She further added how Blueface should now stop dragging her name through the mud and added how grateful she was that Baby cleared the air, as her baby daddy had been giving her a hard time. Rock also clarified on her part that she was not in contact with the Grammy winner.

Amidst all this ongoing drama, netizens had hilarious and wild reactions to the whole thing.

For those uninitiated, Chrisean Rock met fellow rapper Lil Baby at the NBA All-Star Weekend in February. As per Rock, Baby allegedly told her that she had a lot of potential when it came to her career. In fact, she told this out loud during an Instagram Live a few days after the encounter. However, Blueface, who was also present in that Live with her, responded sarcastically:

“Potential to what? F**k him?”

Later, Blueface also tried to expose the “true nature” of the relationship shared between Lil Baby and Chrisean Rock by posting reportedly fake DMs between his baby’s mother and the Harder Than Ever rapper.

However, things took a turn for the worse when last month Chrisean claimed Blueface still brings up Lil Baby during their arguments, once even accusing the duo of having an affair. Not only that but Blueface released a diss track addressing Baby last month titled Baby Momma Drama. Following the release, Blueface and Baby also had a Twitter feud.

The 28-year-old Baby whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones has been popular in the rapping industry since 2015 but rose to fame two years later with the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing. Many of his songs have charted in the Billboard Hot 100 list including Yes Indeed, Drip Too Hard, Street Gossip, and more.