"Maybe the baby's future will have some hope then": Chrisean and Blueface baby daddy drama explored as former's Twitter likes go viral

Both Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been criticized for their poor parenting skills online recently. The two have a child together, named Chrisean Malone Jr., who was born on September 3, 2023. Rock is in the news again and this time it is because of her ex Ronny.

The rapper liked a picture on X on September 26, 2023, that addressed Blueface's other baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. The tweet claimed that the father of the baby was actually the Baddies star's ex Ronny and that Alexis should get Blueface to do another DNA test.

After Rock liked the picture, people started speculating whether the rumor of her ex Ronny being the father was true. Among the skeptics was Blueface, who made a series of tweets, which have now been deleted, claiming he knew something was off and that he was free. He seemed to be alleging that he wasn't Rock's baby daddy.

When social media users saw the post and its screenshots being shared on Instagram by @nojumper, they took to the platforms to give their opinions. While many were skeptical of the claims, there were some who said that they hoped Blueface wasn't the father as the infant's "future will have some hope then."

Netizens claim it would be better if Blueface wasn't the father.

Blueface believes he is not Chrisean Rock's baby daddy

The internet has been following the Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama for a few months, especially after the former revealed that she was pregnant. She had also claimed that the rapper was the father of her child. The controversy about the baby's father began once again after Rock liked a picture on X on Tuesday.

While the tweet has since been deleted, it had pictures of baby Chrisean Malone along with those of Rock's former partner Ronny Doe. The tweet with the post read:

"Jaidyn make him do a real dna test. That's her ex Ronny's baby, Ronny.doe on ig."

Ronny also posted also took to Instagram Stories to post, "Oh cr*pppp. YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER," he also went on to tag Blueface in the story. He then posted a different Story addressing the drama and media attention saying, "Thank you god in advance cuz this sh*t getting crazy."

It is worth noting that Stories on Instagram are available to be viewed only 24 hours after they are shared.

A month before Rock gave birth to the baby, Blueface checked the DNA Test results of the unborn child on a reality show called Crazy In Love. The test came out positive and showed that Blueface was the baby's father.

However, on Tuesday, the rapper said in a now-deleted tweet that the results might have been forged, per XXL News.

"I ain’t even think about that the paper was folded up an beat up lol Maury test ain’t never look like that," the rapper's now-deleted tweet read.

The controversy gained a lot of attention from netizens and they took to social media to give their opinion. Netizens began commenting on the Instagram post of the screenshot of the since-deleted tweet shared by @nojumper. While some said that the rapper not being the baby's father would be a "better alternative," others said that Rock and Blueface needed to "disappear from each other's lives."

Some fans believe Blueface not being the father of Chrisean Jr. is a good thing.

Fans also address the myriad of news surrounding both celebrities.

There have been no confirmations about any speculations so far, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Blueface no longer believes he is the father

Blueface made a series of tweets on September 26, 2023, claiming to be free from Rock and her child. One tweet said that he only has "1 BM [baby mama] and 2 kids till further notice." The rapper has two children with Jaidyn Alexis, a son named Javaughn J. Porter and a daughter named Journey Alexis Porter.

He made three other tweets, saying that he was free and that it was the "best news" he had received all year.

"If you think that’s me calling you must be high that’s prolly your baby’s father," read another one of his tweets.

The various tweets state that the Respect My Cryppin' does not believe he is the father. Although fans have urged him and Chrisean Rock to get a second DNA test done. The Baddies star has not given any statements on the matter.

Blueface had claimed on September 25, that his account was hacked after he posted his child's sensitive picture online. He blamed Chrisean for not taking the one-month-old to his appointment for a hernia operation, as per Hot New Hip Hop. He received a lot of hate and backlash online with netizens saying that he should go to jail for sharing the pictures.