"You think we were born yesterday?": Blueface claims he was hacked, gets massively trolled over Hernia post online 

Blueface has faced a lot of backlash after allegedly sharing a picture of his son Chrisean Jesus Malone's hernia on Twitter on September 24, 2023. The rapper's account also used crude language, blaming Chrisean Rock, the infant's mother, for the child's current state.

The Tweet was soon deleted after fans claimed the American rapper could go to jail due to the sensitive picture. On September 25, Blueface took to X (formerly Twitter), expressing that his phone "was stolen yesterday" and his account was hacked.

Netizens are posting hilarious memes online to express their disbelief over the rapper's claims.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of a sensitive photograph of a child's private area and crude, inappropriate language used by a party involved.

Blueface alleges that his phone was stolen after facing backlash

On Sunday, Johnathan Jamall Porter, known by his stage name Blueface, posted a myriad of tweets online, as per The Sun. The rant also contained his baby's hernia photo with a caption about a baby's private parts.

"This what my son d*ck look like an she worried about me an lil baby c*ck like bih get our son c*ck right then do what you want. Baby still ain’t had the surgery for his hernia."

In later tweets (all since deleted), Jonathan mentioned that the mother of Chrisean Jesus Malone missed an appointment with the doctors, which is why their son's surgery got delayed.

"I only went to b more for the surgery but when we got there they said you missed the appointment it was two days ago the doctors are busy now we have to reschedule at that moment I knew she wasn’t really up for the challenge."

He blamed Chrisean Rock for "acting like it's not a problem" that their son has a hernia. Blueface added that he is also to blame because he "had a baby with a crack baby smh it’s my fault to fr can’t cap" saying he "tried to get that abortion, but she prayed for this sh*t."

After the tweets went viral and he faced public outrage because he posted sensitive imagery of an infant's privates, the American rapper claimed in a Tweet on September 25 that his phone was stolen.

Netizens quickly responded to Blueface, who alleges his phone was stolen. Some of the reactions are given below.

People are skeptical about the rapper's words alleging that his account got hacked. Some netizens want Blueface to go to jail. However, there have not been any official complaints or lawsuits filed against the Los Angeles rapper yet.

Chrisean Rock responds to Blueface

Chrisean Rock went live on Sunday and Monday. When she first learned about her baby daddy posting the sensitive picture of their son online, she went live while carrying her son and broke down in front of her followers, as per XXL.

In a second live, Rock seemed a little more composed but still teary as she talked about the rapper.

"Blueface, you're going to jail. I'm pressing charges. That's all I have to say. I got my attorney already working on it."

She also alleged that the Respect My Cryppin rapper lied about getting hacked. Chrisean also explained that their son would need hernia surgery, but the procedure has not happened yet.

The rapper has three children - a son named Javaughn J. Porter and a daughter named Journey Alexis Porter with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. He also has a newborn son, Chrisean Jesus Malone, born on September 3, 2023, with Chrisean Rock.