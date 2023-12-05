Who is Marsh to Chrisean Rock? Blueface allegedly beats up a woman, sparks concern online

Blueface recently accused his baby mother, Chrisean Rock, of child neglect and also allegedly physically assaulted the latter’s friend, Marsh. The singer recently took to his social media account to claim that his ex-girlfriend, Rock, had left their three-month old son Chrisean Malone Jr. with Marsh at 4 am.

Dsiclaimer: This article contains strong language. Readers' discretion is advised.

On Sunday, December 3, Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, took to his Instagram story to yell at Chrisean Rock’s best friend and alleged babysitter, Marsh. The rapper claimed that the babysitter was taking care of the baby while Rock allegedly left to meet one of her suitors.

In a video, while carrying his son in his arms, Blueface was seen getting into an Uber and said:

“It’s crazy my son ain’t got no parent at four in the morning. Nobody wanna watch him. She got Marsh, she got Marsh watching the baby at four in the morning so she can what? Get some d*ck? Do a verse? F*ck a n*gga? All this so you could do a verse? Suck some d*ck? You a boonk b*tch.”

Marsh was present in the vehicle as well. He then turned the camera towards her and claimed that his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis was going to fight her once they reached home. The rapper was heard saying:

“Close the door, let’s go Marsh. You gonna get you’re a*s whooped soon as we get there, come on. Jaidyn got a good fade waiting for you let’s go Marsh. Let’s go. Jaidyn got a fade like Tessa, come on girl.”

Chrisean Rock also took to her Instagram Live later to claim that Marsh was beaten up by Porter. She said that Marsh was "smashed" and "thrashed" at the gate of a residence.

“I know DV when I see it”: Netizens left distressed as claims of Blueface physically assaulting Marsh go viral

Internet users were left agitated after learning that Blueface had allegedly beat Marsh. Some netizens also believe that the rapper physically abused not only Marsh, but Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock as well.

Several netizens stated that the 26-year old’s behavior was unacceptable. Many hoped that he would be held responsible for his actions.

A few comments online read:

As the matter continued to make headlines, Porter’s sister, Tesehki, took to X (formerly Twitter) to break her silence on the matter. She said in a tweet:

“Bring Marsh to me I see she ain’t learn her lesson the first time. Time to eat baby!!”

It remains unclear as to whether Marsh will press charges against Porter after he allegedly abused her.