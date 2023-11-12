"What they be eating in the broke districts of the Hunger Games": Jaidyn Alexis trolled over cooking skills as meal prepared for Blueface goes viral 

Jaidyn Alexis, American rapper Blueface's fiancé, has recently gone viral over her culinary skills, as the latter took to social media to show off a home-cooked meal she had prepared.

The mother of two had made pasta topped with cheese singles and some side shredded salad. The dishes were fairly simple and were served on paper plates. However, they became an object of ridicule as fans started asking if the family was living "paycheck to paycheck" or if they had gone broke.

One fan even referred to the meal as something Hunger Games characters ate, who lived in districts with minimal resources.

Fan compares Alexis's homemade meal to Hunger Games. (Images via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens both mocked Jaidyn Alexis's food and claimed Blueface deserved it, as recent cheating rumors surfaced online, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Jaidyn Alexis gets roasted as fiancé Blueface shows off homemade meal

Expand Tweet

Jaidyn Alexis was ridiculed online as Johnathan Jamall Porter, professionally known as Blueface, decided to brag about her home-cooked meal on social media. She had prepared pasta with a few partially melted Kraft singles strewn about on top. For the side dish, there was some shredded salad.

As per Distractify, Blueface and Jaidyn have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2020. They started dating when they were in high school.

The California rapper launched his new record label called MILF Music in June 2023, and Jaidyn Alexis currently serves as his business partner and artist. The couple has two children, Javaughn and Journey.

The dishes soon became a topic of conversation among fans. Some of the reactions are given below.

Fans compare the food to underprivileged areas. (Images via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Netizens criticize the meal. (Images via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

According to Fox News, on the night of The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers' game at the So-Fi stadium, on October 22, 2023, Blueface proposed to Jaidyn Alexis.

Expand Tweet

He was in one of the private areas on the field level near one of the end zones. The rapper had his team change the place into his own makeshift private strip club. Blueface then broadcasted the event on his Instagram story.

He proposed to his baby mama at the game and posted on his story after throwing money at the strippers. His fiancé posted a series of pictures on the same day with the caption:

"Mrs. Porter [blue heart]"

The pictures showed Jonathan kissing his fiancé's forehead as she appeared teary-eyed while showing off her engagement ring.

Blueface allegedly cheated on Jaidyn Alexis with his other baby mama, Chrisean Rock

Expand Tweet

Blueface's ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, went live on Instagram on November 10, 2023, and fans noticed a green jacket in the background of her video.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have a child together, Chrisean Jr., who was born on September 3, 2023. She was carrying her son in her arms while talking to the camera in her bathroom, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Blueface has continued to flaunt his first baby mama, Jaidyn, on social media in the past month, recently dubbing her a "superstar." He even performed her single Barbie with Jaidyn Alexis at Santa Fe College.

He wore a green jacket at the event that looked strikingly similar to one hung in the background of Rock's video. However, neither party has confirmed whether the jacket belongs to Blueface or not.

Rock, however, had told fans that the pair had continued to hook up in recent weeks, despite his proposal to Alexis.