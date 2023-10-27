“She’s just mad”: Chrisean Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis’ engagement a publicity stunt sparks memefest online

American rapper Chrisean Rock sparked a memefest online after she dubbed Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement as a publicity stunt. Recently, the 23-year-old personality took to her Instagram Live session and commented on the controversial engagement of her baby daddy after saying it does not bother her.

She said:

"Can I be honest? I think that whole sh*t was probably a publicity stunt ... you know damn well that was my ring."

Rock's comments come after Blueface and her were engaged in a public feud over their baby. The Disrespect rapper went onto dub Rock an unfit mother for their baby and also pursued Alexis, with whom he shares two kids, to adopt and raise him.

Chrisean Rock's comments about Blueface's engagement to Jaidyn Alexis failed to shock several netizens online, as one of them commented:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Chrisean Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement a "PR stunt." (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

X users react to Chrisean Rock's remarks on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement

After Chrisean Rock calling Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface engagement a "PR stunt" went viral, X users reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs, with some calling everything surrounding them a PR stunt just to gain attention and followers. Others called Rock "jealous" and said this reaction was expected since Blue abandoned her for Alexis.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement a "PR stunt." (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement a "PR stunt." (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement a "PR stunt." (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement a "PR stunt." (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement a "PR stunt." (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement a "PR stunt." (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement a "PR stunt." (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Rock calling Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement a "PR stunt." (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock, who have been dubbed a controversial couple because of their social media antics, share a son who she birthed on September 4. At the time, the 26-year-old rapper was not present with her.

Later, he allegedly took to his X handle and shared a picture of their newborn's genitals/hernia and was trolled for it. During an Instagram live session, Rock said she would sue Blue for his actions. She said:

“Y’all right. This is what I get. Because I gave a [n-word] the benefit of the doubt to be a dad, to also just expose his son for pleasure. What do you think people are going to do with that picture? It’s our son, but you're treating it like it’s my son. If it was your son, I wouldn’t think you would post your son p*nis like that. Then you think it ain’t gon’ get serious. Bro, you’re going to go to jail.”

As of writing, Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis have not commented on Rock's remarks.