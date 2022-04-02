The much-awaited horror game Abandoned is not canceled, Blue Box Studios confirms

Since it was first introduced, Abandoned by Blue Box has generated a lot of buzz. It was speculated that the game will be canceled by the company after months of near-silence. Blue Box has released an update on Abandoned's progress.

Blue Box Studios has denied reports that the game has been canceled, stating that Abandoned is still in production. According to the company, the game will be shown through the Abandoned PS5 Realtime Experience app and web media.

According to the announcement, despite earlier intentions for a Q1 2022 reveal, both the revelation and the release of thecanceledrologue has been postponed due to development issues.

The prologue of this game will be released when it is stable, good, and ready, Blue Box states.

The claims that Blue Box Studios' horror game Abandoned has been scrapped are false

Blue Box Game Studios unveiled the game in April 2021, a survival horror game that was supposed to be released in the fourth quarter of the same year. Despite being set up as a PS5 exclusive at first, the company subsequently announced that a PC port is also in the works.

However, misunderstandings and often a complete lack of communication left fans unhappy and perplexed about what to expect from this game. Some believe Blue Box may cancel the game entirely, a belief bolstered by the studio's deletion of tweets concerning the game's future.

However, according to a recent statement from the corporation, this is not the case.

The game, which has been in production since 2017, was initially reported for a Q4 2021 release, generating a lot of interest and discussion among fans. The months that followed the announcement, however, were difficult for Blue Box.

The business released its PS5 Realtime Experience app in August 2021, which received mixed reviews. After that, Blue Box remained silent on the game's status until December's production update, which revealed a 2022 release date.

Fans have only been exposed to the game's PS5 trailer, a content-deficient real-time experience app, and a slew of conspiracy theories about the game's plot thus far. With a game reveal still to come, along with the company's communication issues, Blue Box's reputation, as well as anticipation for the game, is becoming increasingly unstable.

