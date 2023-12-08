"He never gets the credit he deserves”: Offset holding his annual Toys 4 the Nawf event in his hometown gets lauded by netizens

Superstar American Artist Offset has had an eventful calendar year, including releasing his second solo studio album, Set It Off, and an astonishing appearance in the Billboard Hot R&B / Hip Hop Songs year-end chart for three songs.

Offset returned this past Saturday (December 2, 2023) with his second annual “Toyz 4 the Nawf” Christmas charity event in his hometown of Gwinnett County, Georgia. He expressed,

"We had a great turn out last year, and I’m hoping for an even better one this year."

One of the many fans who reacted to the news wrote:

Offset gears up for another successful year

Offset was seen taking pictures with children at the charity event. (Images via Instagram/@offsetyrn)

According to Billboard, last year’s success was possible due to his collaboration with over 85 community leaders and volunteers, such as the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club, among other organizations.

This amounted to over $35,000 worth of toys being handed out, as well as Offset being handed an honorary key to both Gwinnett County and Lawrenceville, Georgia. However, this year’s event is in partnership with Ann Cephus Family Fund Corporation, which managed to create a larger event than previously experienced, with numerous services and a wider array of gifts.

A father of five himself, many say that since his marriage to award-winning artist Cardi B, he has yearned to play a bigger role in helping the younger generations of his Georgia community. His public experiences with fatherhood, usually seen through his wife’s social media posts and stories with children, Kutlure and Wave, ensured that ambitions and expectations were set high for last week’s event.

The rapper, alongside Santa Claus, was seen taking pictures with children and handing out gifts such as bicycles and shoes while conducting interviews with multiple news outlets. He has also seen taking pictures and thanking the community organizers and volunteers for their tireless efforts.

The Ann Cephis Family Fund created a “Carnival-Christmas” atmosphere as numerous game booths and bouncy castles were set up, alongside snacks being handed out to everyone at the event. In addition, the different age groups of the Gwinnett County community were presented in full force on Sunday.

According to Billboard, this year’s event also provided Internet Affordable Connectivity Programs, a winter coat drive, and wellness checks alongside the activities above.

The rapper has successfully kickstarted his solo career post Migos separation and the unfateful shooting of close friend and Migos member Takeoff by releasing his second-ever solo studio album, Through "The Toyz 4 the Nawf" Christmas Charity Event, he ends the year in a festive atmosphere.