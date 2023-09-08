2024 Stagecoach Festival: Lineup, tickets, dates & all you need to know

The organizers of Stagecoach 2024 recently announced the lineup for next year's festival and it looks like country music loves are in for a treat. The event will be headlined by Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church along with a few surprising additions, like Post Malone and The Beach Boys.

It is worth noting that Eric Chruch, who was supposed to headline the festival in 2020 will also get a chance to perform on the stage. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 festival will start on Friday, April 26, 2024, and will go on over the weekend until Sunday, April 28, 2024. According to the Instagram post that announced the event, the festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 am PT via the Stagecoach Festival's official website. Fans can also follow the performing artists' social media handles to get the latest updates about the show.

Stagecoach Festival 2024 lineup has Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church as the main headliners

The Stagecoach Festival features some of the biggest names in the industry such as Morgan Wallen Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church as the main headliners. Other big artists like Post Malone Wiz Khalifa, and Diplo will also be performing their hit songs, making it an unforgettable experience for the music fans.

Singer Morgan Wallen issued a statement on being the main headliner of the Stagecoach Festival. Calling Stagecoach a "legendary festival," Morgan said that he was honored to be headlining the final night of the festival.

He added that he had a number of friends who never missed the festival and that it would be a "monumental weekend" for all of them. The singer further said that he was excited to see everyone at the festival.

Miranda Lambert also shared her statement about her appearance at the festival. She said that there was "something special about playing music when the sun goes down" in the desert. Noting that there was "no other festival like this," she said that the fans, setup, and location were all great.

“My band and I have had the chance to experience the magic that is Stagecoach a few times now, and we can’t wait to be back in 2024!” Miranda said.

The complete lineup of artists for the festival

1) Friday, April 26, 2024

Eric Church

Jelly Roll

Elle King

Dwight Yoakam

Carin León

Paul Cauthen

Shane Smith & The Saints

Hailey Whitters

Josh Abbott Band

Josh Ross

Vincent Neil Emerson

Wyatt Flores

Ben Burgess

Lauren Watkins

Zach Top

Lola Kirke

2) Saturday, April 27, 2024

Miranda Lambert

Post Malone (performing a special set of country covers)

Willie Nelson Family

Leon Bridges

Ernest

Charley Crockett

Luke Grimes

Maddie & Tae

Trampled by Turtles

Tenille Townes

Asleep at the Wheel

Kylie Morgan

Allison Russell

Drayton Farley

Casey Barnes

Kassi Valazza

Tanner Adell

3) Sunday, April 28, 2024

Morgan Wallen

Hardy

Bailey Zimmerman

The Beach Boys

Megan Moroney

Clint Black

Nate Smith

Pam Tillis

Charles Wesley Godwin

The War and Treaty

Ashley Cooke

Sam Barber

Brittney Spencer

Willie Jones

Dylan Schneider

Katie Pruitt

Miko Marks

Late Night Performances

Friday: Nickelback

Saturday: Diplo

Sunday: Wiz Khalifa, Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse, and Diplo's Honkytonk featuring special guest - Compton Cowboys

The festival started in 2007 and is organized by Goldenvoice and is often considered a sibling event to Coachella. The festival achieved its first sold-out crowd with 55,000 attendees in 2012, and a few years later, in 2018, it set a new attendance record, drawing 75,000 visitors.

The event also features full bars, a Cantina Restaurant, a BBQ competition, and a pancake breakfast that supports the local Lions Club.