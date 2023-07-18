"Country Karen": Twitter trolls Miranda Lambert as singer calls out selfie-taking fans in viral video

Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert during her Saturday (July 15) concert at Las Vegas Residency in Planet Hollywood stopped her performance midway after she noticed some members of the audience trying to click selfies on their smartphones.

She was halfway through her hit single Tin Man when she observed that certain concertgoers were attempting to capture the moment on their phones. She immediately stopped her performance and called out her selfie-taking fans, the video of which was first shared on TikTok by @redneckinvegas that has received over 1 million views and 60000 likes as of Monday. The netizen captioned the video “Miranda said it’s My Show.”

Later, the video went viral on all social media platforms, including Twitter. In the video, Miranda Lambert is seen saying:

“These girls are worried about their selfies and not listening to the songs is p*ssing me off a bit.”

As soon as the video went viral, netizens trolled the singer for losing her calm. One user even commented under @PopCrave’s Twitter post on the same by saying:

“People won’t generally pay to be scolded”: Miranda Lambert faces online backlash after calling out selfie-taking fans

Miranda Lambert, during her recent Las Vegas concert, stopped her stage performance midway when she discovered a bunch of her female fans taking selfies and trying to commemorate the moment when she was singing her hit song, Tin Man.

In the video that has surfaced on the internet, she is seen scolding her fans by saying that she is going to stop right there for a second, as the girls in the audience are more concerned about clicking selfies and weren’t listening to her songs, which made her angry.

“I don’t like it, at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m here singing some country dang music,” she said.

Liz Wheeler @Liz_Wheeler DEBATE: Miranda Lambert stopped her concert to scold to fans who were taking selfies while she sang. Were they wrong to take pictures instead of listening to the music? Or their right to enjoy the concert however they want since they paid for it?

Having said this, Miranda Lambert then signaled her fans to take a seat while mouthing the words “sit down” and making a similar gesture using her hands. She is then seen taking a moment to collect herself before asking, “Shall we start again?” However, many of the concertgoers were seen leaving the venue while saying:

“Let’s go, come on. You don’t do that to fans. Let’s go.”

One of the girls taking the selfie identified herself as Adela Calin, an aspiring social media influencer from Las Vegas who told NBC how “appalled” she was at what happened. She further added:

“It was 30 seconds at most. We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down.”

On Monday, Calin even took to her Instagram to share the pictures that created all the ruckus.

While a few fans of the country singer defended her actions, most people seemed to be offended and took to social media to slam the artist:

𝖒𝖊𝖌 🖤 @dimegtrodon



doesn’t make ANY sense to me to call out fans having fun girl miranda lambert picked the wrong time to be a bully when taylor swift is killing it every night, defends and protects her fans at shows, and encourages selfies and pics of all kinds to make memories at her showdoesn’t make ANY sense to me to call out fans having fun

Dana Holtzbert @DanaHoltzbert Dave Grohl stops a show, because someone's being a bully. Miranda Lambert stops a show, because she wants to be a bully.



In a world of Miranda Lamberts, be a Dave Grohl.

While Miranda Lambert didn’t speak on the incident after the show was over, one of her spokespersons told The Los Angeles Times that she had “nothing further to share at this time.”

Miranda Lambert is a Grammy Award-winning singer

Apart from being a singer-songwriter, Miranda Lambert is also known for her guitar-playing skills. The 39-year-old Texas native started out her career as a teenager in 2001 by releasing her self-titled debut album independently. However, she rose to fame when she finished as the second runner-up on the music reality TV show Nashville Star in 2003.

Since then, she has never looked back and has produced back-to-back hit country songs such as Kerosene, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bring Me Down, New Strings, Famous in a Small Town, and More Like Her among others.

In 2014, Lambert received the prestigious Grammy Award for her album Platinum. In 2021 too, she earned another Grammy, this time for her 2019 album Wildcard.

Besides the Grammys, Miranda Lambert is also a recipient of the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards. In fact, she has nine of the former, making her a record-breaker.

Outside her solo career, the songstress is also a founding member of the country music band Pistol Annies alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.