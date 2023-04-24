Why did Morgan Wallen cancel his Mississippi concert? Singer issues apology to disappointed fans

Fans of country music sensation Morgan Wallen were left feeling disappointed and frustrated after the singer canceled his much-anticipated show performance of his One At A Time World Tour at the Oxford Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi on Sunday, April 23.

The event was set to be one of the highlights of the year for country music fans in Mississippi, with almost 60,000 people in attendance. However, just minutes before he was set to perform, it was announced that Wallen would not be performing.

Morgan Wallen canceled the Mississippi concert due to vocal issues

The cancelation of his performance came at the last minute before his set, according to fans in attendance. A statement regarding his show cancelation was displayed on video boards at the the University of Mississippi's Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, Unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight – therefore tonight’s show has been cancelled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase.”

Few minutes before the performance news of the perfomance cancelation was displayed on the stadium's Billboard (Image via Twitter)

The announcement left fans disappointed, and many took to social media to criticize Morgan Wallen for canceling his performance at the last minute. The country singer’s team made the announcement after opening acts Hardy and Ernest had already performed.

Wallen later shared a story on his Instagram handle, apologizing for the cancelation and explaining that he lost his voice.

“After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.”

Concluding his statement, the singer also confirmed that all tickets will be refunded at their point of purchase.

“All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

Morgan Wallen shared an apology through his Instagram story (Image via @morganwallen Instagram

The performance was part of his One Night At a Time World Tour. Morgan Wallen is currently in the midst of the US leg of his world tour, which will see him perform to packed crowds across the country. Wallen’s next scheduled tour date will take place in Grand Rapids, MI, at Van Andel Arena on April 27.

Fans of Morgan Wallen shared their disappointment on Twitter

Fans who had been eagerly anticipating the concert expressed their disappointment and frustration on social media. Many have traveled long distances to see Morgen Wallen perform, only to be left empty-handed.

Morgan Wallen SUPERFAN @misscollegefan I spent $100,000 to go see Morgan Wallen in Oxford only for his concert to be canceled. UNBELIEVABLE. I spent $100,000 to go see Morgan Wallen in Oxford only for his concert to be canceled. UNBELIEVABLE.

Oxford Police Dept @OxfordPolice We are just as disappointed as everyone else about @MorganWallen but we are going to do our best to get everyone home safely. Please watch for pedestrians and officers working traffic. We are just as disappointed as everyone else about @MorganWallen but we are going to do our best to get everyone home safely. Please watch for pedestrians and officers working traffic.

Maze 👣 @MaisieBrownJxn i have no idea who Morgan Wallen is but apparently he has made the folks in Oxford real upset tonight i have no idea who Morgan Wallen is but apparently he has made the folks in Oxford real upset tonight 😭

Jim Barrett @JimmyBIndyC My son and his girlfriend went to the @MorganWallen concert tonight in Oxford, MS. Son told me 6 minutes before the concert was supposed to start they put this on the screen. Now it’s getting out that he got puss drunk and passed out backstage. This kid ever going to grow up? My son and his girlfriend went to the @MorganWallen concert tonight in Oxford, MS. Son told me 6 minutes before the concert was supposed to start they put this on the screen. Now it’s getting out that he got puss drunk and passed out backstage. This kid ever going to grow up? https://t.co/DCGxSUlJPW

Russ Latino @RussLatino Field seats for Morgan Wallen: $800



Hotel Room: $500



Full Tank of Gas: $80



Souvenir T-Shirts: $80



Sitting in Vaught Hemingway since 5 PM only to have Wallen cancel because Oxford did indeed win the party last night: Priceless. Field seats for Morgan Wallen: $800Hotel Room: $500Full Tank of Gas: $80Souvenir T-Shirts: $80Sitting in Vaught Hemingway since 5 PM only to have Wallen cancel because Oxford did indeed win the party last night: Priceless.

Colton Putman @colton_putman So went to the Morgan Wallen concert in Oxford Mississippi tonight and left disappointed. It was claimed he lost his voice. Whether that was true or not remains to be seen. I’ve heard people being told he was drunk on his tour bus from security. He was also at a baseball game So went to the Morgan Wallen concert in Oxford Mississippi tonight and left disappointed. It was claimed he lost his voice. Whether that was true or not remains to be seen. I’ve heard people being told he was drunk on his tour bus from security. He was also at a baseball game

Morgan Wallen was awarded the 2023 iHeartRadio Country Artist of the Year Award

Morgan Wallen is an American country music singer and songwriter who first gained national attention as a contestant on season six of the reality singing competition show, The Voice. Wallen was born on May 13, 1993, in Sneedville, Tennessee, and grew up in nearby Knoxville.

Wallen's debut single, The Way I Talk, was released in 2016 and peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In 2018, he released his debut album, If I Know Me, which features the hit singles Whiskey Glasses and Chasin' You. The album reached number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

In 2021, Wallen made headlines when a video surfaced of him using a racial slur, leading to radio stations and streaming services banning his music. Despite the controversy, Wallen has received recognition for his music, including being nominated for several awards.

In 2023, he was awarded the iHeartRadio Music Award for Country Artist of the Year, and in 2020, he was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. In 2021, he was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards.

Wallen has also won several awards, including the 2021 Billboard Music Award for Top Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album, which was released in January 2021 and became a commercial and critical success.

Morgan Wallen has been making waves in the music industry recently with his latest single, Last Night, topping the charts and becoming the number one song in the Hot 100 Billboard chart.

