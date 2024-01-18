Watershed Festival 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup, & all you need to know as Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Hardy to headline

Watershed Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 2, 2024, to August 4, 2024, at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington State. The 2024 edition will be the festival's 12th edition, having been first held in 2012 and annually ever since except in 2020 and 2021, which were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new edition of the festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Luke Bryan, Terri Clark, Maddie & Tae, and more, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page on January 17, 2024,

A presale will be available for previous Watershed Festival patrons via Shredder, the details to which will be sent by email before the presale goes live on January 23, 2024, at 10:00 am PT.

Public tickets will be available from January 26, 2024, at 10:00 am PT. General tickets are priced at $295. General Plus tickets are priced at $495. VIP Standing Room Tickets are priced at $695. VIP Reserved Seating tickets are priced at $895. Hotel packages are priced in between $3363 - $5465. Camping gear and passes are also sold individually and lockers will be available for renting shortly.

All ticket prices are inclusive of processing fees but do not cover taxes and shipping costs. Tickets may also be subject to currency conversion rate fluctuations and differences. All tickets will be available for purchase exclusively from the official website of the festival.

Watershed Festival 2024 lineup

Watershed Festival is bringing along a lineup filled with both prominent and not-so-prominent musical acts, including the festival headliners Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Hardy.

Luke Bryan is a country singer best known for his fourth studio album, Crash My Party, which was released on August 13, 2013. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Old Dominion is an American country music band that rose to prominence with its second studio album, Happy Endings, which was released on August 25, 2017. The gold-certified album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Hardy is an up-and-coming country singer who is best known for his debut studio album, A Rock, which was released on September 4, 2020. The gold-certified album peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full lineup of Watershed Festival 2024 is given below:

Old Dominion

Luke Bryan

Hardy

Riley Green

Cole Swindell

Koe Wetzell

Terri Clark

Dylan Scott

The Cadillac Three

Brian Kelley

Maddie & Tae

Pecos & The Rooftops

Zach Top

Ashland Craft

Josh Ross

Jake Worthington

Greylan James

Kassi Ashton

Meg Mcree

Aidan Canfield

Graham Barham

Austin Williams

Annie Bosko

Jake Eagleson

Matt Schuster

Sadie Bass

Meghan Patrick

Mae Estes

Madeline Merlo

Zandi Holup

Dee Jay Silver

More about Watershed Festival and its history

Watershed Festival was founded in 2012 by Live Nation and is produced by the live entertainment giant. The inaugural edition of the festival featured performances by artists such as Miranda Lambert, The Lost Trailers, and Jon Pardi, among others.

Speaking to Billboard magazine on April 2, 2012, Live Nation president Brian O'Connell elaborated on the idea behind the festival, stating,

"Watershed is an idea that we have been kicking around for a number of years. The Pacific Northwest is a real special place in our country. I’ve been doing shows up there at the Gorge for years, and Jeff Trisler, my partner at Live Nation and I got to talking about it, and we finally made the call six to eight months ago."

The festival promotor and Live Nation president continued,

"I think it will be one of the most unique festivals that we have. We’re not trying to be anything more than Watershed. It’s going to have its’ own unique signature. It’s got the beauty of the Gorge, and the Columbia River. It’s something that can’t be duplicated anywhere else."

Watershed Festival is currently acknowledged to be one of the premier festivals dedicated to country music, with a crowd capacity reaching over 25,000 and a revenue estimate of over a million dollars.