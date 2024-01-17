Janet Jackson Together Again Summer Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American singer-songwriter Janet Jackson has announced new dates for her tour in the summer of 2024. The Together Again tour, which began in April 2023, will be extended with 35 new dates in 2024. Named after her hit song from 1997, the tour is scheduled from June 4, 2024, to July 30, 2024, in cities across the United States.

Janet Jackson announced the extension of her tour, which will be supported by rapper Nelly, in a post on her official Instagram account on January 16, 2024. The following statement from the singer accompanied the post:

"Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It’ll be so much fun! Tickets go on sale Friday 1/19. We can’t wait to see you"

Public on-sale begins on January 19, 2024. Presales for Artist and American Express cardholders begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues and radio presales will be announced shortly. Tickets are expected to be priced from $69.50 to $396.50 (excluding service fees) based on the 2023 edition of her tour. VIP tickets will start at $400.

The artist presale password is TOGETHERAGAIN. Fans can use the promo password INGOLD for the American Express presale, but one will need the card to complete their purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT.

Janet Jackson's 2024 Together Again Tour will begin in Palm Desert and end in Phoenix

The 2023 edition of Together Again was Jackson's highest-selling tour in her career, with a run of 36 sold-out shows. The tour was initially announced to mark the 30th anniversary of her 1993 album janet and was backed by rapper Ludacris.

Kicking off on June 4 in Palm Desert, California, Janet Jackson’s 35-date tour will see her perform in cities like Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up with a final show in Phoenix on July 30.

The full list of dates and venues for Janet Jackson's Together Again 2024 tour is given below:

June 4, 2024 — Palm Desert, CA at Acrisure Arena

June 6, 2024 — Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8, 2024 — Los Angeles, CA at The Kia Forum

June 9, 2024 — Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

June 11, 2024 — Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

June 12, 2024 — San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

June 14, 2024 — Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

June 16, 2024 — Denver, CO at Ball Arena

June 18, 2024 — Saint Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

June 19, 2024 — Chicago, IL at United Center

June 21, 2024 — St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22, 2024 — Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

June 23, 2024 — Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 25, 2024 — Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 26, 2024 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

June 28, 2024 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

June 29, 2024 — Hartford, CT at The XFINITY Theatre

July 2, 2024 — Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3, 2024 — Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

July 5, 2024 — Buffalo, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 6, 2024 — Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

July 9, 2024 — Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

July 10, 2024 — Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

July 12, 2024 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

July 13, 2024 — Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

July 14, 2024 — Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

July 16, 2024 — Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 18, 2024 — West Palm Beach, FL at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 20, 2024 — Orlando, FL at Kia Center

July 21, 2024 — Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

July 23, 2024 — New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

July 25, 2024 — Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

July 26, 2024 — Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

July 27, 2024 — Austin, TX at Moody Center

July 30, 2024 — Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Before her tour, fans will also get to see Janet Jackson perform in March at three shows in Hawaii, at a few stops in Asia, and one night in the Bahamas.

More about Janet Jackson's music and career

Together Again marks the first tour that Janet Jackson has been on since 2019. The long-awaited tour, which was first announced in December 2022, sold out almost instantly. The extension into 2024 with additional dates was announced due to popular demand from fans who missed out on the initial run in 2023.

Named as one of the top ten best-selling artists in the history of contemporary music by Billboard, Janet Jackson has 18 consecutive top ten hit singles, 19 singles that have topped the Dance Club charts, and 15 singles that topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. She also scored seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 between 1986 and 2015.

The singer also has several awards to her name, including five Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Fans who want to see the Rhythm Nation singer on tour should book their seats now, with tickets expected to sell out very soon, just like they did in 2023. The extensive tour has a host of venue options to choose from all over the country, giving Janet Jackson fans the chance to experience her music in a variety of settings.