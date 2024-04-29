ZEROBASEONE 2024 ‘The First Tour’: Dates, locations, & all we know so far 

ZEROBASEONE 2024 ‘The First Tour’ is scheduled to be held from September 20, 2024, to December 5, 2024, in locations across the Southeast Asian countries of Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and People's Republic of China. The upcoming tour is currently set to feature shows in cities such as Seoul, Jakarta, Manilla, Macau, and more.

ZEROBASEONE announced the new tour via a post on their official X page on April 28, 2024:

Tickets and other details for the tour have not been revealed as of the writing of this article. Interested patrons are advised to keep an eye on the band's official socials for further details regarding the same as and when they are revealed.

ZEROBASEONE 2024 ‘The First Tour’ dates and locations

ZEROBASEONE started the year with a series of award and festival performances across Asia and Europe, and are now preparing to set out on their tour in the latter half of the year.

The full list of dates and venues for the ZEROBASEONE 2024 ‘The First Tour’ is given below:

September 20-22, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at the KSPO Dome

September 28, 2024 – Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

October 5, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand at the Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6

October 12, 2024 – Manilla, Philippines at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena

October 26, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (Ice Bsd City) Hall 5-6

November 2-3,2024 – Macau, People’s Republic of China at the Galaxy Arena

November 29-December 1, 2024 – Aichi, Japan at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall A

December 4-5, 2024 – Kanagawa, Japan at the K-Arena Yokohama

Aside from the tour, ZEROBASEONE is also scheduled to perform at the Seoul Fiesta party event at the Seoul City Hall on May 1, 2024 alongside fellow K-pop acts like The Boyz, NMIXX and more.

Following the fiesta performance, the band will then head to KCON Japan 2024, which is scheduled to be held on May 11, 2024, at the Zozo Stadium in Chiba, Japan. The event will also feature performers such as BoyNextDoor, P1Harmony, and Tempest, among others.

ZEROBASEONE started out from the competition Boys Planet, a reality competition by Mnet.

Subsequent to their win, the band released their debut EP, Youth in the Shade, on July 10, 2023 via Wake One label. The EP was a major breakthrough and peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart. It also peaked at number 2 on the Japanese album chart.

Speaking about their experience of releasing their EP in an exclusive interview with the Grammy Awards website, band member Han Yu-jin stated:

"On our debut day, I remember looking at the members and feeling absolutely proud of each and every one of them. And I had this thought that if we work harder, we are going to succeed and improve to be even better. I could just feel it..."

Sung Han-bin then took over, continuing:

"We chose this path because we've been enjoying the process and we love what we do. While preparing for Youth In The Shade, I learned that there are so many more things to learn — and it's not just about improving ourselves as performers, but also building our experience, attitude, and stage [presence]."

After their debut EP, the band would go on to release their second EP, Melting Point, on November 6, 2023. The second EP was nearly as successful as the first one and peaked at number 2 on the Korean and Japanese album charts respectively.