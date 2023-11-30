The Rose Dawn To Dusk Europe and Asia tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

On November 29, South Korean band The Rose took to its official Instagram account to announce its Dawn to Dusk Europe and Asia tour. Scheduled to be held from January 18, 2024, to April 4, 2024, the tour will feature performances in venues across Europe and Asia. This includes cities such as Mumbai, Vienna, and Budapest.

Dawn to Dusk Europe and Asia tour 2024 is in support of the group's second studio album, Dual. Presale for the tour will be available starting December 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. Presale can be accessed by registering as a member of the group's official fan club, The Rosarium, which can be accessed from their official website.

General tickets will be available starting December 5, 2023, at 10 am local time. The band has not yet announced the ticket prices. Tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned website.

The Rose Dawn To Dusk Europe and Asia tour dates

The Rose released their second studio album, Dual, on September 22, 2023, via Transparent Artis and Warner Music Korea. The album has so far peaked at number 8 on the Korean album chart.

After the album's release, the band embarked on a global tour supporting it, with the 2023 edition ending with a show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on November 12, 2023.

The Rose is now set to embark on the 2024 edition of the tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Dawn To Dusk Europe and Asia tour 2024 is given below:

January 18, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia, at The Kasablanka Hall

January 26, 2024 – Manila Philippines at Smart Araneta Coliseum

January 28, 2024 – Mumbai, India, at Mahalaxmi Race Course (as part of Lollapalooza India)

February 4, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, at YES24 Live Hall

March 3, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle

March 5, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Verti Music Hall

March 7, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Tap1

March 8, 2024 – Oslo, Norway, at Oslo Spektrum

March 10, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Hovet

March 13, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Ice Hall

March 15, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena

March 17, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary, at Budapest Arena

March 19, 2024 – Vienna, Austria, at Gasometer

March 21, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Alcatraz

March 23, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at Palladium

March 26, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at The Hall

March 28, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Afas Live

March 30, 2024 – London, England, at OVO Arena Wembley

April 1, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Lotto Arena

April 3, 2024 – Paris, France, at Zenith

In an exclusive interview with Womens Wear Daily on November 6, 2023, The Rose spoke about their new album:

"With this new album ‘Dual,’ since we have a lot of different genres and sounds that we use, there’s more diversity in terms of how [fans] perceive our music, and I think they enjoy it... Dual is about balancing the duality of life, and we believe that a balanced life is the happiest life."

The Rose is best known for their first studio album, Heal, released on October 7, 2022. The album peaked at number 20 on the Korean album chart, after which they went on a hiatus while band members served out the mandatory military service required in South Korea.