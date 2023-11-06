Bruce Dickinson 2024 Europe tour: Tickets, dates, venues, live band mates & all you need to know 

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden has announced a new solo tour, titled The Mandrake Project European Tour 2024, which is scheduled to be held from May 18, 2024 to July 19, 2024 in venues across Europe. The tour is in support of the upcoming studio album of the same name.

The singer announced the new album, which will also feature a band consisting of Roy Z on guitar, Tanya O' Callahan on bass, Dave Moreno on drums, and Mistheria on keyboards, via a post on Iron Maiden's official Instagram page on November 6, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from November 10, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be accessed via the official website for Bruce Dickinson's new Mandrake Project.

Bruce Dickinson 2024 tour dates

Bruce Dickinson is set to release his newest solo project, Mandrake Project, sometime in early 2024. The concept album will be accompanied by a series of graphic novels, which tie in with the album.

Speaking of the new project, the singer stated in a general press statement on September 21, 2023:

"This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it."

The singer continued:

"I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!"

Bruce Dickinson will support the album with a brief tour through Latin America from April 18, 2024 to May 2, 2024, ending with a show at the Vibra in Sau Paulo, Brazil. Following the Latin American tour, the singer will embark on the newly announced European and UK album tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Bruce Dickinson Europe and UK 2024 tour is given below:

May 18, 2024 – Glasgow, U.K. at Barrowland Ballroom

May 19, 2024 – Manchester, U.K. at O2 Academy

May 21, 2024 – Swansea, U.K. at Arena

May 23, 2024 – Nottingham, U.K. at Rock City

May 24, 2024 – London, U.K. at O2 Forum Kentish Town

May 26, 2024 – Paris, France at L’Olympia

May 28, 2024 – Tilburg, Holland at 013

May 29, 2024 – Groningen, Holland at De Oosterpoort

June 1, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra

June 3, 2024 – Bucharest, Romania at Arenale Romane

June 5, 2024 – Gdansk, Poland at Mystic Festival

June 8, 2024 – Solvesborg, Sweden at Sweden Rock Festival

June 9, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller

June 16, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt

June 17, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36

June 19, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Copenhell

June 24, 2024 – Mannheim, Germany at Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar

June 25, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Circus Krone

June 27, 2024 – Clisson, France at Hellfest

June 30, 2024 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal

July 3, 2024 – Ballenstedt, Germany at Rockharz Open Air

July 5, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Rock In Roma

July 6, 2024 – Vicenza, Italy at Metal Park

July 9, 2024 – Koln, Germany at E-Werk

July 13, 2024 – Zagreb, Croatia at Hala

July 16, 2024 – Sofia, Bulgaria at Kolodrum Arena

July 19, 2024 – Istanbul, Turkey at Kucukciftlik Park

Bruce Dickinson is best known for being the vocalist of Iron Maiden, which he sang into commercial and critical acclaim with their third studio album, The Number of the Beast, which was released on March 22, 1982. The multi-platinum album remains the band's most successful album till date.