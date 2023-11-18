What did Matty Healy say about Kanye West? 1975 frontman slammed over Grammy Awards nomination rant 

Matty Healy recently performed at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, alongside his band The 1975. During his performance, the singer went on one of his infamous rants, speaking about his views on the Grammy Awards as well as Kanye West, stating:

“The fact that we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy was a f****** outrage. The reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say, but I’m way past tasteful. Are you f–king mental? I mean "About You" just on its own merits deserves a Grammy." I mean I don't really care that much but it just winds me up."

The singer continued with his rant:

I'll tell you what, tell me of anybody who's been nominated in the past four years. But you know what, I'm not being self celebatory but but Kanye is one of my heroes. You know what? You’ve got to f**king believe in yourself. That's an awkward hero to have right now. I understand that. But separate the antisemitism. Just think about the self-belief.

The video of the rant has since then gone viral, leading to a widespread backlash as exemplified by the tweet below:

reaction to The 1975 frontman's anti-Semitic rant (Images via @PopBase)

Netizens react to Matty Healy's anti-Semitic comments

Netizens were quick to react to Matty Healy's comments on the Grammy Awards and Kanye West and his anti-Semitism, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

The singer at the same concert also waded into the issue of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and who should comment about it, stating to the crowd:

"People like me need to talk about Israel and Palestine. I’m the guy—Brittany Broski, me, all those people are the people that you need. Don’t be a f****** idiot."

Matty Healy has found himself in the spotlight once again for his provocative statements. During a concert in January of this year, he raised eyebrows by thanking Kanye West while simultaneously making a Nazi salute. In another show, the singer also called the Irish people 'simple' in a derogatory manner.

This was quickly followed by another major controversy, with the singer making derogatory comments regarding Ice Spice and BIPOC women in general while appearing on The Adam Friedland Show.

Matty Healy also drew controversy for following the podcast Red Scare, which featured several negative comments about Taylor Swift, and then calling his brief dating experience with the pop singer 'emasculating', while appearing in Q magazine.