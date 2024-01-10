Bruno Mars Asia Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Bruno Mars Asia Tour 2024 is scheduled to be on March 30, 2024, and April 5, 2024, in Singapore and Bangkok. The tour will be a follow-up to the January 2024 Tokyo shows by the singer, which are set to be wrapped up on January 21, 2024.

The new tour was announced via a post on the official live partner, Live Nation Asia's official Instagram account, on January 9, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on January 19, 2024, for the Singapore date and on January 25, 2024, for the Thailand date. Interested patrons can access the presale by registering on the official Live Nation website.

General tickets will be available on January 20, 2024, for the Singapore date and on January 26, 2024, for the Thailand date. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer or via Live Nation.

Bruno Mars Asia Tour: Dates and venue

This month, Bruno Mars will first tour Asia, performing multiple shows at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The Asia Tour's first leg is slated to conclude on January 21, 2024.

After the Tokyo shows, the singer will briefly return to the US to play at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the last show at the venue scheduled to be held on February 9, 2024.

After the Las Vegas shows, the singer will embark on the newly announced tour. The dates and venues for the Bruno Mars Asia tour in 2024 are given below:

March 30, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium

April 5, 2024 - Singapore, Singapore at National Stadium.

The other Bruno Mars 2024 tour dates and venues are also given below:

January 11, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

January 13, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

January 14, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

January 16, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

January 20, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

January 21, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

February 1, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 2, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 5, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 7, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 9, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

Bruno Mars' debut studio album was released in 2010

Bruno Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez on October 8, 1985, is an American singer-songwriter and record producer who started exhibiting musical talents at an early age. The singer performed in a school band known as The School Boys while attending President Theodore Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The singer released his debut studio album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, on October 4, 2010, via Elektra and Atlantic Records. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on the Canadian, Dutch, Irish, Swiss, and UK album charts.

Unorthodox Jukebox, the singer's second studio album, was released on December 7, 2012. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, Swiss, and UK album charts.

Bruno Mars achieved critical acclaim with his third studio album, 24K Magic, which was released on November 18, 2016. The multi-platinum-certified album won several awards, including the Album of the Year award at the 2018 Grammy Awards.