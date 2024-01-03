The Rose Dawn To Dusk Europe and Asia tour 2024: New dates, presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

South Korean indie band The Rose has announced two additional dates for their 2024 Dusk To Dawn tour of Asia and Europe. The tour which kicks off on January 18 in Jakarta will now see them perform a show at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 31, 2024, and another at the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain on April 5, 2024.

The addition of new dates in Malaysia and Spain was announced via The Rose's official social media accounts on January 3. The Dusk To Dawn 2024 tour will also feature performances in cities such as Manila, Mumbai, and Milan, among others.

Presale for the Kuala Lumpur show will be available on January 6, 2024, at 10 am local time by registering on The Rose's official fan club, The Rosarium, via their official website. General admission tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on January 7, 2024. The cost of tickets for this performance is not yet known.

Tickets for the show in Madrid, Spain are available through TicketMaster and LiveNation. Prices start at €60 + €8 additional expenses and go up to €475 + €63 for a meet & greet session with the indie band.

The Rose's 2024 tour will begin in Jakarta and end in Madrid

The Rose's Dusk To Dawn tour originally started with a 17-city North American leg beginning on October 4, 2023, in San Francisco, California. The band's global tour is to support their second studio album, Dual, which was released on September 22, 2023, via Transparent Artis and Warner Music Korea. In October 2023, the album made it to the Billboard 200 chart at #83 in its first week of release.

The full list of dates and venues for The Rose's 2024 Dawn To Dusk Asia and Europe Tour is given below:

January 18, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia, at The Kasablanka Hall

January 26, 2024 – Manila Philippines at Smart Araneta Coliseum

January 28, 2024 – Mumbai, India, at Mahalaxmi Race Course (as part of Lollapalooza India)

January 31, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Mega Star Arena (NEW)

February 4, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, at YES24 Live Hall

March 3, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle

March 5, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Verti Music Hall

March 7, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Tap1

March 8, 2024 – Oslo, Norway, at Oslo Spektrum

March 10, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Hovet

March 13, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Ice Hall

March 15, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena

March 17, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary, at Budapest Arena

March 19, 2024 – Vienna, Austria, at Gasometer

March 21, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Alcatraz

March 23, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at Palladium

March 26, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at The Hall

March 28, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Afas Live

March 30, 2024 – London, England, at OVO Arena Wembley

April 1, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Lotto Arena

April 3, 2024 – Paris, France, at Zenith

April 5, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Palacio Vistalegre (NEW)

More about The Rose band

The track Back to Me from their latest album Dual is one of The Rose's best-known songs, garnering over 28 million views since it was uploaded on YouTube on July 21, 2023. Their first studio album, Heal, was released on October 7, 2022, and peaked at No.20 on the Korean Album Chart.

The band members originally met each other while busking in South Korea. Bassist Lee Jae-hyeong, singer and keyboardist Park Do-joon, and drummer Lee Ha-joon initially formed the band Windfall while busking and posting covers on YouTube. With the addition of singer and guitarist Kim Woo-sung in 2015, the band signed to J&Star Company as The Rose.