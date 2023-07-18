The Rose : Everything we know so far about the Korean-indie band

The budding Korean-indie group The Rose is garnering worldwide attention with their captivating tracks, visuals, and sheer hard work. The group debuted with their single Sorry in 2017 and later established their own label called Windfall, partnering with Transparent Arts.

Previously part of the agency J&Star, the group terminated their contract due to severe mismanagement. Additionally, they were already popular even before joining J&Star, so they had no issues launching their own label.

Earlier this year, the group's leader, Woosung, collaborated with BTS' rapper Suga and the late Ryuichi Sakamoto on a song titled Snooze, which is the ninth track on Suga's solo album, D-Day.

The Rose signed with their former agency in 2016

The Korean-indie band comprises four exceptionally talented members: Kim Woo-sung, Park Do-joon, Lee Ha-joon, and Lee Jae-hyeong. Kim Woo-sung serves as the lead vocalist and leader of the group, while Park Do-joon showcases his skills as the main vocalist, keyboardist, and (acoustic) guitarist. Lee Ha-joon takes on the roles of sub-vocalist, drummer, and rapper, while Lee Jae-hyeong contributes as the sub-vocalist and bassist. Additionally, Jae-hyeong is widely recognized as the face of The Rose.

Thus far, the group has released a total of five albums, including three single albums and two extended plays. Their extended plays consist of Void and Dawn, while their single albums include Sorry, Like We Used To, and Red. The group is known for their soft and beautiful music.

Unlike many K-pop groups that undergo years of training in dance and vocals under their agency before debuting, The Rose spontaneously formed when Park Do-joon (keyboardist) and Lee Hyeong (bassist) crossed paths while performing on the streets of Seoul. Subsequently, drummer Ha-joon joined their endeavor, and they shared several street performances on their YouTube channel. Later, they recruited Kim Woo-sung and officially formed the band, The Rose.

Following the success of their videos, they secured a contract with the producer J&Star, which allowed them to gather a local fan base and attract international media attention, including favorable mentions in Billboard magazine. In 2018, the magazine recognized them as one of the top five K-pop prospects.

Their singles, namely Baby, She's in Rain, and Red, received considerable acclaim. However, in 2020 and 2021, they faced mandatory military service obligations as per South Korean regulations for musicians, along with the termination of their contract with J&Star.

Upon their return in October 2022, they released the album Heal. Additionally, the band announced their Heal Together World Tour, scheduled to take place across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia from 2022 to 2023.

In 2023, The Rose made history as the first Korean-indie group to deliver an electrifying performance at the renowned Stockholm Lollapalooza, one of the biggest rock and pop music festivals.

Fans of K-pop who appreciate their music consistently praise The Rose for their unique style and captivating songs, which are presented in both English and Korean.

The Rose is preparing to release their highly anticipated second full-length comeback album, titled Dual. Recently, they unveiled a teaser for their track Back to Me.