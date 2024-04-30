Marilyn Manson 2024 headlining tour: Presale code, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Marilyn Manson 2024 headlining tour is scheduled to be held on August 3, August 17, and September 1, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. It will be the first headlining tour of the singer in years, and will be held concurrently with the Five Finger Death Punch tour, where he is slated to perform in a supporting role.
The upcoming headlining tour will feature shows in the cities of Silver Spring, Chicago, and Reno, respectively. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official X page on August 29, 2024.
Aritist Presale for the tour starts on August 30, 2024, at 10:00 am EDT and can be accessed with the code MM2024. There will also be a Live Nation presale on May 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. A venue presale will also be available at the same time, which can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK for the Byline Bank Aragorn Ballroom show.
General tickets will be available from May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of the writing of this article.
Marilyn Manson 2024 headlining tour dates and venues
Marilyn Manson will start the year, as mentioned above, as a supporting act on Five Finger Death Punch's major tour across North America, which will also feature the deathcore band Slaughter to Prevail.
Concurrent to these supporting performances, the singer is now set to perform his first headlining shows in five years. The dates and venues for the Marilyn Manson 2024 headlining tour are given below:
- August 3, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore
- August 17, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Aragon Ballroom
- September 1, 2024 - Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Theatre
The dates and venues for the Five Finger Death Punch 2024 tour featuring Marilyn Manson are also given below:
- August 2, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium
- August 5, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 7, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Centre
- August 8, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center
- August 10, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amp
- August 13, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart Amp
- August 14, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- August 16, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center
- August 19, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena
- August 21, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center
- August 22, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- August 27, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- August 29, 2024 – Airway Heights, Washington State at BECU Live at Northern Quest
- August 31, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- September 3, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- September 4, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- September 6, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center
- September 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- September 10, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
- September 11, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater
- September 13, 2024 – Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Grand Theater
- September 15, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre
- September 16, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- September 18, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- September 19, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Marilyn Manson last released a new project in 2020 with his eleventh album We Are Chaos on September 11, 2020 via Lorna Vista and Concord labels. The album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart.