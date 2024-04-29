Billie Eilish ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour 2024-25: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Billie Eilish recently announced her ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour 2024-25, which is scheduled to be held from September 29, 2024, to July 27, 2025, in venues across North America, Australia, the UK, Scotland, Ireland and continental Europe respectively. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.

Billie Eilish's upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Vancouver, Brisbane, Dublin, Cologne and London, among others. Billie Eilish announced the new tour via a post on her official X page on April 29, 2024:

Expand Tweet

Artist presale for the tour will be available from April 30, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the singer's upcoming album before 08:00 am BST on April 30, 2024. Those who have already pre-ordered the album will automatically be included on the list eligible for a presale code.

Simultaneously, an American Express cardholder exclusive presale will also be available for select dates, alongside several other local venue presales as well as a Platinum presale for select dates.

General tickets will be available from May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the singer's official website or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Billie Eilish ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour 2024-25 dates and venues

Billie Eilish is set to release her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 17, 2024, via Darkroom and Interscope record labels. The album will be the singer's first new full-length record project since her 2021 album Happier Than Ever.

Now Billie Eilish has revealed a world tour spanning the last four months of 2024 as well as half of 2025 in support of said album, with over 70 concerts scheduled across North America, Europe and Australia as of the writing of this article.

Expand Tweet

The current list of dates and venues for the Billie Eilish ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour 2024-25 is given below:

September 29, 2024 – Québec City, Québec at Centre Videotron

October 1-2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

October 4, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

October 5, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

October 7, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 9, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 11, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

October 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

October 16-18 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

November 2-3, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

November 6, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

November 8, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

November 10-11, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

November 13-14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

November 16, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

November 17, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center Omaha

November 19- 20, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

December 3, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

December 5-6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

December 8, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

December 10-11, 2024 – San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose

December 13, 2024 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

December 15-17, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

February 18-22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 24-28 2025 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

March 4-8, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

April 23-24 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

April 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

April 28-29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany at ZAG Arena

May 4-7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

May 29-30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

June 3-4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland at Tauron Arena

June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

June 10-11, 2025 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

June 14-15, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

July 7-8, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

July 10-17, 2025 – London, UK at The O2

July 19-23, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

July 26-27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

Expand Tweet

Billie Eilish last performed live at the Coachella Festival on April 12, 2024, as a surprise guest on Lana Del Rey's headlining set, singing Ocean Eyes from her EP, Don't Smile at Me.