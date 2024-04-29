Billie Eilish ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour 2024-25: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Billie Eilish recently announced her ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour 2024-25, which is scheduled to be held from September 29, 2024, to July 27, 2025, in venues across North America, Australia, the UK, Scotland, Ireland and continental Europe respectively. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.
Billie Eilish's upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Vancouver, Brisbane, Dublin, Cologne and London, among others. Billie Eilish announced the new tour via a post on her official X page on April 29, 2024:
Artist presale for the tour will be available from April 30, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the singer's upcoming album before 08:00 am BST on April 30, 2024. Those who have already pre-ordered the album will automatically be included on the list eligible for a presale code.
Simultaneously, an American Express cardholder exclusive presale will also be available for select dates, alongside several other local venue presales as well as a Platinum presale for select dates.
General tickets will be available from May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the singer's official website or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Billie Eilish ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour 2024-25 dates and venues
Billie Eilish is set to release her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 17, 2024, via Darkroom and Interscope record labels. The album will be the singer's first new full-length record project since her 2021 album Happier Than Ever.
Now Billie Eilish has revealed a world tour spanning the last four months of 2024 as well as half of 2025 in support of said album, with over 70 concerts scheduled across North America, Europe and Australia as of the writing of this article.
The current list of dates and venues for the Billie Eilish ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour 2024-25 is given below:
- September 29, 2024 – Québec City, Québec at Centre Videotron
- October 1-2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- October 4, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- October 5, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- October 7, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- October 9, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- October 11, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- October 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- October 16-18 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden
- November 2-3, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- November 6, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- November 8, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center
- November 10-11, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- November 13-14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- November 16, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- November 17, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center Omaha
- November 19- 20, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- December 3, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- December 5-6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- December 8, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- December 10-11, 2024 – San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose
- December 13, 2024 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena
- December 15-17, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum
- February 18-22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 24-28 2025 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- March 4-8, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- April 23-24 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- April 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
- April 28-29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany at ZAG Arena
- May 4-7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena
- May 29-30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena
- June 3-4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland at Tauron Arena
- June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
- June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena
- June 10-11, 2025 – Paris, France at Accor Arena
- June 14-15, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi
- July 7-8, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
- July 10-17, 2025 – London, UK at The O2
- July 19-23, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live
- July 26-27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
Billie Eilish last performed live at the Coachella Festival on April 12, 2024, as a surprise guest on Lana Del Rey's headlining set, singing Ocean Eyes from her EP, Don't Smile at Me.