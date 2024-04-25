Coachella facing $28,000 fine after Lana Del Rey was 13 minutes late to stage

Lana Del Rey ended up costing Coachella a hefty fine of $28,000 (£22,524) by not sticking to the schedule of her set at the music festival, TMZ reported. The Summertime Sadness singer extended her set by 13 minutes at Weekend 2 of this year's music festival, which might not seem like such a big deal at first glance.

However, a city permit from 2013 legally binds Goldenvoice — the creators of the Coachella music festival — and the City of Indio, California (where the festival is hosted) in an agreement with strict curfew limits. The conditions of the agreement define that all performances in the festival must conclude by 1 AM on Friday and Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

It is also mentioned in the agreement that for each performance that extends beyond this curfew, Coachella is liable to pay $20,000. If the performance extends beyond the first five minutes after curfew, a fine of $1,000 will be charged for each additional minute.

Expand Tweet

Lana Del Rey, who was a headliner at the 2024 music festival, had two sets this year, one for each weekend. The other headliners to perform at the Empire Polo Club this year include Doja Cat, The Creator, No Doubt, and Tyler.

Coachella had paid an even heftier fine for performances past curfew last year

Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Image via Getty/Christopher Polk)

The representatives of Coachella shared with TMZ how they were somewhat relieved that only one performance by Lana Del Rey was fined in this year's music festival. At this point, Goldenvoice is no stranger to paying late fines to the City of Indio.

According to Vulture, the festival had to pay an even heftier fine at the last year's festival. As three performances in Coachella 2023 extended the curfew - including that of Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Calvin Harris - Goldenvoice had to pay a fine of $117,000.

Ocean's performance extended 25 minutes beyond the curfew, resulting in a fine of $40,000, and so did Benito's set. Harris added another $37,000 to the tab by running late and pushing his set 22 minutes past the curfew.

This isn't the first time Lana Del Rey has made her fans wait

Lana Del Rey Freak Music Video Premiere Event Presented By Vevo (Image via Getty/ Christopher Polk)

Lana Del Rey has been late for her stage performances in the past as well, with last year's Glastonbury festival being a prime example. The Video Games singer was running half an hour late for her set, and then blamed her hair for the same, saying—

"My hair takes so long to do. Let's keep on running the set as it's supposed to go."

Thereafter, Lana Del Rey's hairdresser appeared on stage to finish tending to her tresses as she continued to perform. As she finished performing Cherry, the 38-year-old apologized to her fans saying—

"Thank you so much. I'm so happy to be here. I was so f***ing late and I am about to rush this set. If they cut power, they cut power, I'm super f***ing sorry."

Her performance had to end at 11:45 PM but went on for another 15 minutes as her microphone was cut off mid-performance as she sang White Mustang. This was followed by a discussion with someone on the stage, after which she mouthed "I'm sorry."

In Coachella 2024, Lana Del Rey had the closing set on Friday, April 19 - weekend 2 of the festival. Del Rey had an elaborate set, where she performed 19 songs, most of them being singles. Among these were her sensational hits such as Summertime Sadness and Born to Die. The highlight of her performance at Coachella was her surprise duet with Camila Cabello on I LUV IT.