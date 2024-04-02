"We gotta move forward": Doja Cat reacts to people comparing her natural hair to "sheep's wool" and "carpet"

In a recent Instagram live session on Saturday, March 30, rapper Doja Cat reacted to trolls commenting about her natural hair. The trolling began when she posted a close-up image of her curly hair on Instagram, three days ago. The much talked about close-up image is the cover art for her new single, Masc.

On the Instagram live, the 28-year-old rapper was heard saying,

"We gotta move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow. I can’t tell you what to do... I don’t wanna say too much."

She also spoke about how people have been comparing her natural hair to things like "popcorn" and "sheep wool."

Expand Tweet

Rapper Doja Cat shuts down trolls mocking her for the close-up picture of her hair

Doja Cat addressed those trolling her for her recent post in an Instagram live, where she said:

"I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comments section...like people comparing my hair to sheep...and carpet, and popcorn, and sh*t like that."

She has since also disabled the comments section of the post featuring her hair as the cover for her new single.

During the live, the Grammy award-winning artist further revealed how she came up with the cover image. She said she hired a photographer, who was then asked to click a photo of the top of her head. The image was then blown up to get a close-up version.

She called out the trolls and also explained that she had natural 4C hair:

"My hair to describe it, it's 4C hair texture, my hair is just 4C. And a lot of y'all don't give a f*ck and that's good. Great...It's my hair. It's just my hair."

Doja Cat was also trolled back in 2022 when she debuted her new look

Two years ago, when the artist first revealed her shaved eyebrows and head, she faced immense criticism online for the look.

Expand Tweet

The criticism became so severe, that she took to X to address the same, listing all her achievements before going on to imply that she did not care about what others had to say regarding her changed appearance.

Just a few weeks back, Doja Cat also put up a post explaining that she would deactivate her account because of how people treated her on Instagram. In the now-removed post, she wrote:

"Hey i’m gonna deactivate because i’m not really feeling this anymore. You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much."

She further wrote about the proper behavior that netizens must follow on social media platforms.

While she reportedly did make her account unavailable after posting the same, her recent live video and posts indicate that she has now returned to the platform once again.