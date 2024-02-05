What does Dilara Findikoglu mean? Doja Cat's forehead tattoo at Grammys 2024 sparks hilarious reactions online

On February 4, 2024, Doja Cat appeared on the Grammy Awards red carpet wearing a corset gown and flaunting multiple tattoos, including one on her forehead, reading “Dilara Findikoglu.”

The now-viral tattoo is actually the name of Turkish-British fashion designer, Dilara Findikoglu. It was donned by Doja Cat in honor of her gown’s creator, as per Independent.

Since images of Doja Cat’s forehead tattoo surfaced online, fans and other social media users have been wondering whether it is permanent. Notably, the Woman singer did not have the visible tattoo until Friday, as evident from her then-Instagram post, which led to many speculating that they are, in fact, temporary. Regardless, it is now sparking hilarious reactions online.

All you need to know about Doja Cat’s Grammys look designer Dilara Findikoglu

According to NSS G-Club, Dilara Findikoglu is a native of Istanbul, who moved to London at the age of 19 to pursue fashion design at Central Saint Martins. She graduated with honors in 2015 but was not allowed to present her work at the school’s graduate press show.

In response, Dilara Findikoglu apparently made her own guerilla street show called Encore CSM, where she allowed other excluded batchmates to exhibit their designs. Later, in 2016, she launched her eponymous label and appeared at fashion weeks across London and Paris.

However, she rose to fame in 2017, when she was chosen as the designer for the Met Gala after-party and had the opportunity to work alongside big names including Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Bella Hadid, and Roisin Pierce, among others.

Findikoglu even won the 2017 Fashion Scout Merit Award and was nominated for the prestigious LVMH Prize that year. Her work has been showcased in museums and galleries such as the Tate Modern and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

While Lady Gaga once called her “the designer of the future,” Bella Hadid turned heads at the Met Gala 2022 after-party with her Mata Hari-inspired look, which Findikoglu had designed.

Dilara is also known for her Gothic designs, which blend Victorianism, burlesque, and punk feminism, and often use recycled items.

“Face Card”: Internet has wild reactions to Doja Cat’s Dilara Findikoglu forehead tattoo

On Sunday, Doja Cat appeared at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, wearing a princess-cut corset gown and showing off multiple tattoos for the Grammys 2024. However, it was clear who she was wearing, as she had the name of her designer Dilara Findikoglu inked across her forehead.

Since the revelation, Doja has been earning wild reactions from netizens.

Besides the Dilara forehead tattoo, the 28-year-old rapper also had a face tattoo, right below her left eye, with “Akermo” inscribed. An outline of a tower-like structure was also seen tattooed on her neck down and covering her arms. She paired her look with funky librarian-style Prada glasses, red lips, red peep-toe pumps, silver sword earrings, and a diamond cross pendant.

While fans speculate that her latest Grammy tattoos are fake, considering her last social media posts did not reveal them, the singer of the hit track, Paint the Town Red, has her share of permanent ink.

For instance, in June 2023, she revealed a bat skeleton tattooed across her entire backside, which was soon followed by a spider tattoo on her lower back. Later, in August, she also got a scythe tattoo behind her ears, extending across her head.