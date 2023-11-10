The Grammy Awards 2024 are set to surprise viewers with some of its top nominations and the winners in multiple categories. It is worth noting that apart from one former talk-show bandleader, all the nominees had massive hits on the Billboard Hot 100. They also had highly regarded albums with a significant influence.

Apart from names like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo, 2023's nominees saw an upsurge in names of R&B stars. These include names like SZA, Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, and Coco Jones. However, the nominations had a difficult showing for Latin, country, and hip-hop music, particularly in the top categories.

The Grammy Awards 2024 are scheduled for February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles California. There are certain surprises that might take place during the upcoming Grammy Awards 2024.

7 Surprises from the nominations of the Grammy Awards 2024

The 2024 Grammy Awards nominees were revealed on Friday morning, with SZA leading the pack with nine nominations. Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét came in second and third, respectively, with seven nominations apiece. With six nominations apiece, eight musicians—Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Brandy Clark—are tied for third place.

1) Ryan Gosling's rock ballad I'm Just Ken picked up a nomination

The soundtrack from Greta Gerwig's blockbuster Barbie received four nominations in the Best Song Written category. The collaboration between Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, Barbie World, Dance The Night by Dua Lipa, and What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish were among the nominated songs.

The most surprising nomination was Ryan Gosling's rock ballad I'm Just Ken!

2) Boygenius takes it away with Six Grammy Nominations

The indie-rock band made up of singers and songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus has been one of the biggest revelations of this year. Boygenius has all the makings of the biggest new rock band in operation, complete with arena gigs, clever marketing, and celebrity devotion.

It received recognition in several categories, including Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Alternative Performance, Best Alternative Album, Best Engineered Album, and Album of the Year. The band has received six nominations altogether, which is equal to Taylor Swift's total.

3) Foo Fighters missed out on a Grammy Awards 2024 Nomination

The Foo Fighters declared at the end of the previous year that they would be making a comeback with a new album called But Here We Are. They made the announcement after the death of their long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

There were a lot of speculations about the new album grabbing a Grammy nomination. However, fans were surprised when the band and the album were snubbed of a nomination.

4) Olivia Rodrigo is competing with the Rolling Stones for best rock song of the year

The rock categories at the Grammys often make for interesting choices, but this year's nominees for Best Rock Song are a surprise. The Rolling Stones' Angry and Olivia Rodrigo's Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl square off, matching some of the oldest candidates this year (the average Stones age is 78) against one of the youngest (Rodrigo at 20).

5) Paul Simon's LP goes unnoticed

Paul Simon is one person who, more than anyone, ought to have known he could expect respect from the Grammys. His album Seven Psalms from 2023 serves as a somber, nuanced, and melodic farewell that foreshadows his demise.

It's a significant statement wrapped in a cozy acoustic setting. However, one of the biggest surprises from the Grammy Awards 2024 nominations is the snub of this album.

6) Rap still gets a snub for Album of the Year nominations

A rap album won't take home the Album of the Year award at the Grammys Awards 2024 ceremony for the twentieth consecutive year. Only two hip-hop albums have ever won in the biggest category: Outkast's Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2004 and Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Neither any album nor a Song of the Year nominee for the Grammy Awards 2024 include any rappers.

7) Victoria Monét nominated for seven total awards

The Academy is always happy to see a songwriter take center stage. They united this year to nominate R&B singer Victoria Monét for seven prizes, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year, as a solo artist.

As mentioned earlier, the Grammy Awards 2024 ceremony is set to be held on February 4, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.