How many albums did the Rolling Stones put out? Details explored as legendary rock band unveils Hackney Diamonds

The British rock band The Rolling Stones is coming out with a new album titled Hackney Diamonds, set to be released worldwide on October 20, 2023. Few bands have achieved such enduring success in the worldwide music industry as the Rolling Stones.

This is the band's first album of original material in nearly two decades. Hackney Diamonds is an East London slang term for smashed window glass left after a robbery. It's the first studio album of any kind since 2016's Blue & Lonesome compilation of blues covers and the first album of original music created by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

The band announced their album in an exciting manner during a live YouTube stream hosted by popular talk show host Jimmy Fallon. There's a lot to be excited about for rock n' roll fans, as they get to see one of the greatest classic rock legends churn out a new creation.

Hackney Diamonds is set to be the 31st Studio Album from the Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have been around for a long time, and the band shows no signs of stopping. Frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards have released some of the greatest hits of rock history with songs like Paint It Black, (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, and Wild Horses, among others.

Their upcoming studio album, Hackney Diamonds, will be the 31st album they will be releasing, a legendary feat in and of itself. Some of their best-known studio albums include Sticky Fingers (1971), Tattoo You (1981), Some Girls (1978), and Let It Bleed (1969). To date, the Stones have released 30 studio albums (with Hackney Diamonds set to be the 31st), 13 live albums, 28 compilation albums, three extended plays, 121 singles, 33 box sets, and 51 video albums.

The surviving Rolling Stones trio of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood unveiled the news about their latest album at a press conference at the Hackney Empire Theater in East London after teasing their arrival with an advertisement in the neighborhood paper, the Hackney Gazette. They were joined by US talk show personality and frequent Jagger impersonator Jimmy Fallon.

Announcing the arrival of their 31st studio album, frontman Mick Jagger said,

“I don’t want to be bigheaded but we wouldn’t have put this record out if we hadn’t really liked it."

He further added:

"Before we went in, we all said we've got to make a record that we really love ourselves, and other people may like it, other people may not. But we must say that we are quite pleased with it. I'm not saying we're bigheaded about it, but we're pleased with it and we hope you all like it."

The band released the first single from their upcoming album, titled Angry, featuring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney on September 6. The album is set to feature some prominent artists such as Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman among its constellation of guest stars.

The late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two of the album's 12 songs, Live by the Sword and Mess it Up. Watts had recorded the tracks for the songs prior to his demise in 2021 at the age of 80.

Hackney Diamonds is set to be released across the world on October 20, 2023, so rock fans stay tuned!