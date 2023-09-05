The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds album livestream: Where to stream, airtime, and all you need to know

The Rolling Stones are set to release their twenty sixth studio album, Hackney Diamonds, sometime later this year. The band has now announced that the album will be livestreamed ahead of its release on their official YouTube channel on September 6, 2023.

Speaking in a press statement regarding the livestream, the band stated:

"Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube"

The Rolling Stones look to continue their career into the next decade

The Rolling Stones last released a full studio album back in 2005. The album, A Bigger Bang, was a minor success for the band, peaking as a chart topper on several major album charts and earning multiple gold certifications. The band subsequently released a album of cover songs but no original material.

Now the band is looking to bring out new original music to this decade and continue their career streak. The timing of the album livestream is given below:

September 6, 2023:

14.30 pm BST

6.30 am PST

9.30 am EST

10.30 am BR

15.30 pm CET

22.30 pm JST

23.30 pm AEST.

The album was first reported to be in development back in 2021, with Andrew Watt and Bill Wyman among the participants in the project alongside the band.

The album was teased to the public by a now unavailable post in The Hackney Gazette on August 17, 2017 first, which was later confirmed by the band to be related to the new album they're working on.

Subsequently, the band teased a track titled 'Don't Get Angry with Me' via the website dontgetangrywithme.com. Upon accessing the website, fans are able to navigate a 505 error code to get access to a 15 second sound snippet.

More about The Rolling Stones and their career

The Rolling Stones had their first major breakthrough with their ninth studio album, Sticky Fingers, which was released on April 23, 1971. The album peaked as a chart topper on several major album charts and has a multi-platinum certification in the US.

Subsequently, the band had their next major success with their twentieth studio album, Voodoo Lounge, which was released on July 11, 1984. The album, controversial for the creative tussle between Don Was and Mick Jaeggar, was a chart topper on all major album charts and acknoweldged for its classic rock sensibilities.

The Rolling Stones had their last major album success with their twenty first studio album, Bridges to Babylon, which was released on September 29, 1997. The album was not as popular on the charts as its predecessors but still managed to sell record number of copies. The album has platinum certification in Argentina, Austria, Canada, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland.