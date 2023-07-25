10 greatest K-pop songs ever, ranked by Rolling Stones

For four generations, the Korean music industry produced several tracks that are now celebrated as some of the greatest K-pop songs. Despite the abundance of artists and the ever-increasing number of songs, some tracks have naturally garnered greater attention from fans, retaining their popularity through multiple generations.

Almost all veteran K-pop fans would be aware of the songs' existence, even if they don't know them by heart. It can also be agreed that these songs greatly propelled the Hallyu wave, which inevitably led to the industry receiving a worldwide audience. Rolling Stones has picked out the tracks that have had the most influence, in not just the Korean industry, but also the music industry around the world, to compile some of the greatest K-pop songs.

Top 10 greatest K-pop songs of all time, as ranked by Rolling Stones

10) Tell Me by Wonder Girls

The first on the list of the greatest K-pop songs by Rolling Stones is Tell Me by the five-member K-pop girl group, Wonder Girls.

Released in 2007, the song took over the industry with its catchy beats and lyrics. Soon, the song saw the release of an English version as well, which made the group the first K-pop artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100. To date, the song never fails to impress K-pop fans.

9) I Know by Seo Taiji and Boys

Bringing a new twist and perspective to K-pop, Seo Taiji and Boys, the trio music group, presented the industry with the hit track, I Know.

Released in 1992, it was unarguably ahead of its time, given the blend of genres such as trot and pop. While their approach inevitably invited criticism from elder musicians, it became the inspiration for younger and more experimental musicians to look beyond the horizon and create something radically new.

8) I Am The Best by 2NE1

Next on Rolling Stones' list of the greatest K-pop songs is a track that almost all K-pop fans can sing along to. Released in 2011, 2NE1's I Am The Best is yet another show-stopping and refreshing track that shook the industry when it dropped.

Its electro-pop beats with hard rap sections broke every stereotype K-pop set for girl groups. Furthermore, the song's lasting effect on fans was established when the crowd loudly cheered as 2NE1 surprised them with a reunion performance at Coachella 2022.

7) Haru Haru by BIGBANG

Coming from a group that is still active and continues to exert considerable influence in the K-pop fandom is BIGBANG's Haru Haru, sitting next on the list of the greatest K-pop songs.

Released in 2008, the song stands as an angsty anthem of love that also ironically demands the listener to get on their feet and dance. With simple piano backgrounds and the group's impeccable vocal and rap skills, the song stole the heart of many fans.

6) DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK

Another track in the list of Rolling Stones' greatest K-pop songs, by artists who are still influential and active, is BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU.

Unarguably and rightfully securing a spot in the list, DDU-DU DDU-DU, which was released in 2018, made one of the most sensational debuts that K-pop has seen. At one point in time, K-pop fans were even unconsciously mouthing its chorus every time the song played in public. In many ways, the track became the group's big break despite their already abundant fame.

5) Short Hair by Cho Yong-pil

The next song on the list of greatest K-pop songs goes back a decade before K-pop became popular around the world.

Cho Yong-pil's Short Hair was a revolutionary release with its grand and enthusiastic pop beats. It also served as the artist's career revival project after he saw his marijuana scandal dying down. The still enthusiastic response received by fans to his song not only showed the track's qualities but also the artist's influence in the industry.

4) Spring Day by BTS

Another anthem-like song on the list of the greatest K-pop songs is BTS' Spring Day, yet another track that K-pop fans know the lyrics of by heart.

Released in 2017, the song is a slow pop that conveyed messages of friendship, sorrow, and emotionally powerful themes. It's the ideal song for when you miss someone. Additionally, it also garnered attention as the track dedicated itself to paying tribute to the victims of the Sewol Ferry tragedy.

3) Good Day by IU

Another feel-good song that features on Rolling Stones' list of the greatest K-pop songs, is by the much-loved K-pop soloist, IU.

Her track, Good Day, released in 2010, stood as the artist's big break, who began her journey in the industry in 2008. IU's unmatched vocal abilities, blended with the bright and refreshing beats, continued to capture hearts for years and still stands as one of the best songs by IU.

2) Candy by H.O.T.

Taking an explorative route during their time was H.O.T., with their evergreen track, Candy. The song's influence is still strong in the industry as it continues to stand as the unbeatable summer track.

Released in 1996, the cutesy and uplifting song made many heads turn, cementing the group's popularity in the industry. Interestingly, members of the same agency, their juniors, NCT Dream, recently released a remake of the track, adding their own twist to it.

1) Gee by Girls Generation

The song that takes the crown in the list of the greatest K-pop songs is Girls Generations' Gee. Released in 2009, the song is the perfect love song, sung in the cutest way possible.

Girls Generation grew in popularity with the release of the track, Gee, as it represents the epitome of aegyo and cute concepts that is associated mostly with K-pop girl groups. To date, there's been no other song that stands close to its impact and influence in the industry.

As the K-pop industry continues to grow, fans are naturally curious to see how the list of the greatest K-pop songs changes in the future.